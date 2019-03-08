Opinion

Brexit: let's just get on with it! Then we can all sit back and say I told you so

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage's strong opinion reflects the fact that everyone in the country has one, except the major parties, says Liz Nice Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

The country has spoken in the elections and the major parties have paid the price of not listening - again. Liz Nice says if they don't act now, a very scary Farage-inspired future awaits us

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

veryone I spent the weekend with knew what they were about.

My dad is fed up with the Tories and unimpressed with the current leadership contest.

"They should have shown more loyalty to Theresa," he said.

All bar one, my friends - mostly Remainers - voted Lib Dem, with the odd slippage into Green because they like Caroline Lucas.

Mum wouldn't say how she voted, but gave an eloquent speech about the suffragettes and how important it is to make your mark in their memory.

She is very clear about what she wants regarding Brexit (I'm not allowed to say!), but, then again, I don't know anybody who isn't clear - except our two major political parties.

The country is split down the middle and everyone is strongly allied to one view or another.

In or out.

The elections have demonstrated that.

That the Brexit Party, formed just six weeks ago, could gain such traction so quickly, demonstrates the huge frustrations the British feel over this appalling failure of democracy.

Our politicians need to watch out.

This is a very shaky time, a time when extremist views are liable to prosper in the shallows of mainstream indecision, and the Labour Party has embarrassed itself by failing to show any leadership whatsoever - missing an enormous opportunity to capitalise on the current shambles amongst their greatest rivals.

As the power-hungry race forward to claim the Conservative leadership prize - I can't recall there ever being so many so eager to put their names in the hat - everyone is waiting for a strong voice to just come and bloody well do something about the thing that WE all care about. (Whichever Tory wears the hat is much of a muchness, really, isn't it?)

As my father put it, "They just need to stop farting about."

Quite.

We need a fixer now.

Someone who can roll up their sleeves and make things happen.

Just don't let it be Farage.

You may also want to watch:

Our major parties need to be strong now. Clear in their thinking, decisive in their strategy, before the voices of darkness completely drown them out.

It's not about what they individually believe is right any more.

It's about what the people have decided.

For good or ill, the country voted for Brexit and is now saying very clearly that it is the time to deliver that so that us Remainers can sit back and watch as it all goes to hell in a handcart and tell the Brexiteers I told you so, and the Brexiteers can enjoy (for however long it lasts), the victory they legitimately won.

Years ago, when I was offered the chance to move to America, I ummed and aahed until a friend said: "You do know that when you take a step down one path, you can always turn around and come back, don't you?"

Somehow in my mind I'd convinced myself that if I moved to the States, everything would change, I would barely ever see my family and friends again, or get to appreciate all the things I loved about my old life.

None of that happened. I went to America, had an unforgettable time, and then, when I was ready, came home and carried on as before; a little changed, a lot more informed about how to live my life in the future, but without my whole world collapsing into nothing.

The same will be true of Brexit.

While the arguments go on, we will just get on with living our lives and will always vote for people who know what they want.

Because, WE do.

Knowing your onions

In the spirit of British life going on, and to interject a bit of light relief, I thought I'd share something my brother witnessed in Sainsbury's this weekend.

A man was scanning his goods at the till when all his onions fell on to the floor.

He had his headphones in so was a little discombobulated when a lady tapped him on the shoulder.

"Excuse me," she said. "You've dropped your onions."

The man looked at her in horror.

"I beg your pardon!"

Whatever happens in Westminster, joyous scenes of social embarrassment and Carry On humour will continue to unfold throughout the country on the daily basis.

Now, more than ever, I take comfort in this.