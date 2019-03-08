Reader Letter: The day I met impulsive and vain Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson is one of 13 leadership candidates currently in the race to replace Theresa May. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Archant

In the light of a personal encounter with Mr Johnson I should like to appeal to local members of the Tory party, who will shortly be voting for their party leader.

I was invited to speak at the same event in London as Mr Johnson, who was in favour of the cause being promoted (i.e. the teaching of Classics in state schools).

Afterwards I asked him if I could tell our local media that he supported our work in Norfolk.

His response was to bluster loudly "Of course. Tell them what you like!" before beaming for the photographer.

The very next morning I received an email from one of his staff, requesting an initial view of anything I might be thinking of passing to the press.

The necessity of this swift intervention by a "minder" demonstrates that this is a man who speaks before he thinks, who is impulsive and vain.

Members of the Tory party, how could you even contemplate voting for such a man to lead our country?