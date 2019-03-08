Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Reader Letter: The day I met impulsive and vain Boris Johnson

PUBLISHED: 13:04 15 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 15 June 2019

Boris Johnson is one of 13 leadership candidates currently in the race to replace Theresa May. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Boris Johnson is one of 13 leadership candidates currently in the race to replace Theresa May. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Archant

In the light of a personal encounter with Mr Johnson I should like to appeal to local members of the Tory party, who will shortly be voting for their party leader.

I was invited to speak at the same event in London as Mr Johnson, who was in favour of the cause being promoted (i.e. the teaching of Classics in state schools).

Afterwards I asked him if I could tell our local media that he supported our work in Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

His response was to bluster loudly "Of course. Tell them what you like!" before beaming for the photographer.

The very next morning I received an email from one of his staff, requesting an initial view of anything I might be thinking of passing to the press.

The necessity of this swift intervention by a "minder" demonstrates that this is a man who speaks before he thinks, who is impulsive and vain.

Members of the Tory party, how could you even contemplate voting for such a man to lead our country?

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Blow to town as ‘big national chain’ pulls out of opening new store

The Original Factory Shop has pulled out of a opening a store to replace Kerrys in Lowestoft. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Emergency services called after vehicle overturns in crash on Norfolk road

Emergency services were called to a crash near Ashwellthorpe. Pic: Submitted.

Coroner’s report released over death of Cromer teenager

Nyall Brown. Picture: Mearl Brown

WATCH: Dramatic aerial footage of latest Norfolk cliff collapse - and people ignoring warnings to stay away

The debris left in the aftermath of a cliff collapse in Sidestrand. Pic: Chris Taylor (aerovisuals.co.uk)

Chris Lakey: The Norwich City fixtures that prove a rethink is required

Russell Martin celebrates scoring for Norwich the last time City played at Anfield. It ended 1-1 - what chance of a repeat? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cyclists hit Norwich streets to disrupt traffic

Activists trying to raise awareness of climate change and the threat it poses to the planet have been staged a ‘critical mass’ bike ride around Norwich. Picture: Staff

‘Boris Johnson would demean our country’ - Norman Lamb reveals his choice for prime minister

Sir Norman Lamb, North Norfolk MP, was knighted in the Queen's Birthday Honours list. Photo: Antony Kelly

WATCH: Dramatic aerial footage of latest Norfolk cliff collapse - and people ignoring warnings to stay away

The debris left in the aftermath of a cliff collapse in Sidestrand. Pic: Chris Taylor (aerovisuals.co.uk)

Coroner’s report released over death of Cromer teenager

Nyall Brown. Picture: Mearl Brown

Blow to town as ‘big national chain’ pulls out of opening new store

The Original Factory Shop has pulled out of a opening a store to replace Kerrys in Lowestoft. Picture: Thomas Chapman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists