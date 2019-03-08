Opinion
Reader Letter: We need police with common sense not degrees
PUBLISHED: 12:10 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 04 August 2019
Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014
Our new PM, Boris Johnson, has announced that the police will be getting 20,000 new recruits and every new recruit must have a degree or study to obtain one.
You may also want to watch:
Yes, there are in these times cyber crimes to solve and police officers with a degree level knowledge in the use of computer technology will be necessary.
That said, in dealing with street level crime an intelligent common sense ability is a greater advantage when applied in local communities, ie bobbies on the beat.
It is a fact that education and intelligence are not the same thing, as is evident with Boris Johnson and his new team of ministers, who are clearly people educated beyond their intelligence.