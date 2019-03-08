Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Reader Letter: We need police with common sense not degrees

PUBLISHED: 12:10 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 04 August 2019

Police are appealing for information following suspected arson attacks in Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass

Police are appealing for information following suspected arson attacks in Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Our new PM, Boris Johnson, has announced that the police will be getting 20,000 new recruits and every new recruit must have a degree or study to obtain one.

You may also want to watch:

Yes, there are in these times cyber crimes to solve and police officers with a degree level knowledge in the use of computer technology will be necessary.

That said, in dealing with street level crime an intelligent common sense ability is a greater advantage when applied in local communities, ie bobbies on the beat.

It is a fact that education and intelligence are not the same thing, as is evident with Boris Johnson and his new team of ministers, who are clearly people educated beyond their intelligence.

Most Read

Liverpool chief Klopp slams ‘crazy’ Norwich City fixture

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not happy he has to kick off on Friday against Norwich City Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Car ‘flooded’ by rising tide

A car was caught by the rising tide at Blakeney on Saturday night. Picture: Jude Hillam

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 1-0 friendly win against Toulouse

Jamal Lewis tries his luck in the first half of Norwich City's 1-0 friendly win over Toulouse Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Parents ‘sickened’ as their home is one of 14 burgled in a single day

Two properties on Colney Lane in Cringleford were targeted. Photo: Archant

Holby City star on how Norfolk charity helped his mother through cancer

Holby City star Nic Jackman has been announced as the new ambassador for the Big C Nearer to Home appeal. Photo: Big C

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

Fisherman has seven days to remove part of metal barrier blocking access to beach

Nigel Turner, pictured, has criticised Mr Chambers for putting up the barrier at West Runton beach. Pictures: David Bale

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Elderly couple sailing to France are rescued one mile off Lowestoft

Lowestoft RNLI Lifebooat tows in a yacht with engine failure. Photo: Mick Howes

Car ‘flooded’ by rising tide

A car was caught by the rising tide at Blakeney on Saturday night. Picture: Jude Hillam

Parents ‘sickened’ as their home is one of 14 burgled in a single day

Two properties on Colney Lane in Cringleford were targeted. Photo: Archant

Reader Letter: We need police with common sense not degrees

Police are appealing for information following suspected arson attacks in Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass

‘Every second counts’ - two people rescued after being cut off by tide at Brancaster

Two people have been rescued after being cut off by the tide at Brancaster. Photo: Clifford Hicks
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists