Reader Letter: We need police with common sense not degrees

Our new PM, Boris Johnson, has announced that the police will be getting 20,000 new recruits and every new recruit must have a degree or study to obtain one.

Yes, there are in these times cyber crimes to solve and police officers with a degree level knowledge in the use of computer technology will be necessary.

That said, in dealing with street level crime an intelligent common sense ability is a greater advantage when applied in local communities, ie bobbies on the beat.

It is a fact that education and intelligence are not the same thing, as is evident with Boris Johnson and his new team of ministers, who are clearly people educated beyond their intelligence.