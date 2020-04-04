Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Is this Norwich mum’s twist on a fish finger sandwich the best in Britain?

PUBLISHED: 11:21 04 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 04 April 2020

Abigail Craig has designed a fish finger sandwich inspired by her two children's favourite foods. Photo: Abigail Craig.

Abigail Craig has designed a fish finger sandwich inspired by her two children's favourite foods. Photo: Abigail Craig.

Abigail Craig

For one Norwich woman, ketchup and mayonnaise simply didn’t cut the mustard in a fish finger sandwich.

The The "eggocado butty" which is a finalist in a competition to find Britain's best fish finger sandwich. Photo: Nick Carman

So Abigail Craig came up with her own twist on the humble but much-loved meal.

The “eggocado butty” is made from two slices of buttered thick white bread topped with a poached egg, smashed avocado and four fish fingers.

The recipe has been chosen as one of four finalists out of almost 300 entries in the Birds Eye Butties competition, which is looking for the nation’s best fish finger sandwich.

MORE: Quarantine cooking: Flour-free ‘Snickers’ flavour cookies

The mum of two said: “Fish fingers are a family favourite in our household so this recipe was inspired by my two little ones.

“My daughter loves poached eggs and my son is a big fan of avocado so I thought why not combine them all together?”

In the other three finalists’ fish finger butties you will find halloumi and crushed garden peas, tandoori masala spiced Greek yoghurt with green chillies and a potato waffle filled with grated cheese in the holes.

The four finalists’ recipes have now gone to a public vote and the winner will be announced April 21.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Details of almost 30 people arrested in Norfolk following lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Nine things that may never be the same again

British Airways aircraft parked up at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

More than 250 homes could be built on edge of Norwich as latest vision for site is unveiled

A masterplan showing where 267 homes could be built on Manor Park in Drayton. Picture: Hopkins Homes

Coronavirus: Bin collections changing to maintain social distancing

Changes are being made to bin collections in King's Lynn and West Norfolk to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard seal off South Quay in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

‘Everyone is growing stuff’: Garden centre bosses see bumper crop of DIY gardeners

Ben Youngs at North Walsham Garden Centre. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I have been paid to carry out a reputation attack’: Boss tells of another chilling coronavirus scam

Jamie Minors, an estate agent, was targeted by a bribery scam. Pic: Jamie Minors/Archant

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Nine things that may never be the same again

British Airways aircraft parked up at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

More than 250 homes could be built on edge of Norwich as latest vision for site is unveiled

A masterplan showing where 267 homes could be built on Manor Park in Drayton. Picture: Hopkins Homes

Family before football for Canaries’ ace

Norwich City have not played since defeat at Sheffield United in early March Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24