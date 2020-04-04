Is this Norwich mum’s twist on a fish finger sandwich the best in Britain?

Abigail Craig has designed a fish finger sandwich inspired by her two children's favourite foods. Photo: Abigail Craig. Abigail Craig

For one Norwich woman, ketchup and mayonnaise simply didn’t cut the mustard in a fish finger sandwich.

The "eggocado butty" which is a finalist in a competition to find Britain's best fish finger sandwich. Photo: Nick Carman The "eggocado butty" which is a finalist in a competition to find Britain's best fish finger sandwich. Photo: Nick Carman

So Abigail Craig came up with her own twist on the humble but much-loved meal.

The “eggocado butty” is made from two slices of buttered thick white bread topped with a poached egg, smashed avocado and four fish fingers.

The recipe has been chosen as one of four finalists out of almost 300 entries in the Birds Eye Butties competition, which is looking for the nation’s best fish finger sandwich.

The mum of two said: “Fish fingers are a family favourite in our household so this recipe was inspired by my two little ones.

“My daughter loves poached eggs and my son is a big fan of avocado so I thought why not combine them all together?”

In the other three finalists’ fish finger butties you will find halloumi and crushed garden peas, tandoori masala spiced Greek yoghurt with green chillies and a potato waffle filled with grated cheese in the holes.

The four finalists’ recipes have now gone to a public vote and the winner will be announced April 21.