7 of the best places to get ice cream in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 19:00 02 June 2020

East Coast Gelato in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

East Coast Gelato in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

From re-opened ice cream parlours to click and collect, the taste of summer is still on the menu.

Lakenham Creamery' makes Norfolk County ice cream. Picture: Denise BradleyLakenham Creamery' makes Norfolk County ice cream. Picture: Denise Bradley

Cafe Gelato, Norwich

If you’re in need of a decadent treat on a sunny – or cloudy – day then Cafe Gelato’s authentic, home churned Italian-style gelato is hard to beat. The only problem is deciding which delicious flavour to go for. Ricotta and caramelised fig? Norfolk lavender and white chocolate? Clotted cream and strawberry? Or a refreshing, zesty Sicilian lemon sorbet? Decisions, decisions.

The cafe, in Opie Street, has re-opened for takeaways with social distancing measures in place, or they’re also on Deliveroo.

A renowned sight before coronavirus..but now Ronaldo's is back in business with a home delivery service. Picture: ArchantA renowned sight before coronavirus..but now Ronaldo's is back in business with a home delivery service. Picture: Archant

East Coast Gelato, Hunstanton

East Coast Gelato’s social media posts of their latest culinary creations are always seriously tempting – whether that’s gelato cookie sandwiches, fresh raspberry ice lollies or their current flavours – banoffee pie, Bakewell tart or belissimo Italian meringue-topped passionfruit semifreddo, anyone?

Check their social media for opening times and find them on Hunstanton’s South Promenade.

Ronaldo’s

If you can’t get to an ice cream parlour, Ronaldo’s can bring the ice cream parlour to you, offering a contactless home delivery service to all NR postcodes. Choose from classic favourites such as salted caramel and mint choc chip, or explore their boozy, strictly for grown-ups range of flavours including apple and calvados sorbet, Grand Marnier sorbet and pistachio and amaretto ice cream.

Most of their deliveries are on Fridays, so orders need to be in by midday on Thursdays.

See ronaldo-ices.co.uk/home-delivery for details.

You may also want to watch:

Ice Cromer

Take your pick of up to 15 flavours, plus the trimmings of toppings and sauces, at the Ice Cromer kiosk at Galton Blackiston’s No 1 fish and chip shop. Whether that’s old classics such as vanilla or rum and raisin or newer favourites such as salted peanut butter, rhubarb and custard and bubblegum. They also do slushies, plus hot drinks to warm up on those days on the north Norfolk coast which can be slightly more bracing. It’s currently opening Wednesdays-Sundays – check their social media pages for the most up to date information.

Lakenham Creamery, Norwich

Norwich-based Lakenham Creamery, which makes the award-winning Norfolk County Ice Cream and Aldous brands (they’ve won more than 120, including 34 Gold Great Taste Awards), is offering a click and collect service on Mondays and Fridays from its Trafalgar Street HQ so that customers can get that holiday feeling at home. Order and pay in advance via their Facebook page, where you’ll find the menu of flavours on offer, which includes New York coffee, summery gooseberry and elderflower, crema pistachio and lively stem ginger.

Hunstanton Ice Cream Company

Based on The Green, Hunstanton Ice Cream Company makes its own ice cream which come in flavours including Key lime pie, maple walnut and cherry cheesecake. They’re also renowned for their retro knickerbocker glories. If you’re further along the coast, there is also the Wells Ice Cream Company, based in Freeman Street, Wells, too.

Parravani’s

Beccles-based Parravani’s puts more than 120 years’ worth of expertise into its ice cream. They’re currently offering a click and collect service of flavours such as sea salted caramel and white chocolate and raspberry from their HQ at George Westwood Way in Beccles – see their Facebook page for details. Limited deliveries are also available. And as of this week their ice cream vans are back on the road too.

If you’re heading to the coast, try to time your visit outside of the busiest periods and ensure that you observe the social distancing measures that have been put in place for everybody’s safety, keeping two metres away from people that are not members of your household.

