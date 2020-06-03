11 fish and chip shops frying now in Norfolk

Fish and Chips from No1 Cromer. Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis Archant

The first Friday in June is usually National Fish and Chip Day. This year the event which salutes the iconic dish has moved to September, but we love any excuse to celebrate Norfolk’s fantastic chippies. Here are a few of our favourites, which are currently frying.

The Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich is now doing click and collect and deliveries. Picture: Antony Kelly The Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich is now doing click and collect and deliveries. Picture: Antony Kelly

No 1 Cromer

Galton Blackiston’s award-winning Cromer chippy is open for takeaway Wednesdays to Sundays from noon to 7pm, for their menu favourites. While the fish might be the main attraction, the battered butcher’s sausages come highly recommended. And while mushy peas might not be to everyone’s taste, we love them – and the ones here are up there with the best.

no1cromer.com

Lucy's on Norwich Market does vegan specials. Picture: Brittany Woodman Lucy's on Norwich Market does vegan specials. Picture: Brittany Woodman

French’s, Wells

Family-owned French’s on Wells Quay has been serving up fish and chip suppers to holidaymakers, day trippers and locals for almost a century and is currently open for pre-ordered collections from its streamlined menu between 4pm and 8pm, Thursday-Sunday. Go online to frenchs.co.uk to order.

Eric’s, Thornham and Holt

Fish and chips at French's in Wells. Picture: Denise Bradley Fish and chips at French's in Wells. Picture: Denise Bradley

Eric’s is offering pre-pay click and collect seven days a week from 12-2pm and 4-8pm at its Thornham branch and from 4-8pm on Wednesdays and 12-2pm and 4-8pm Thursday-Saturday at its Holt branch. As well as traditional fish and chips, battered Dingley Dell sausages, and veggie delights including halloumi and spinach arrancini and battered gherkins are on the menu.

See ericsfishandchips.com

Grosvenor Fish Bar, Norwich

We’ve really been missing our cosy fish and chip lunches in the bunker at the Grosvenor, so we have treated ourselves to a cod goujon special since they re-opened for click and collect and delivery via Uber Eats.

The menu includes all the favourites, including the Krusty Krab Po’Boy, the Big Mack and the Waco Taco.

See fshshop.com to order.

Sheringham Trawler

This top-rated chippy in Sheringham High Street is open for collection of pre-ordered takeaways on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4-8pm. Orders must be phoned through in advance by calling 07470 990579 from noon, when you’ll arrange your delivery slot too. See their Facebook page for updates.

Mary-Jane’s, Cromer

A fixture in Cromer since the 1960s and a stone’s throw from the famous pier, Mary-Jane’s has been loved for generations. The takeaway is currently open daily from noon with a socially distanced queuing system in place – pre-ordering by phone on 01263 511208 is encouraged. They are also delivering in the area on Fridays and Saturdays – see their Facebook page for information.

The Chip Inn, Long Stratton

This popular chippy in Long Stratton is open Wednesday to Saturday – see their Facebook page for up to date opening times – and Wednesday evenings are gluten free. A call and collect service, where customers can collect from the restaurant to help with extra social distancing, is available.

Lucy’s Chip Stall, Norwich Market

Known for their vegan specials, including battered ‘vish’ – banana blossom marinated with seaweed – plus battered tofu sausages and burgers, Lucy’s on Norwich Market is currently open for collection of orders made online from 11am-4pm, Monday to Saturday.

See their Facebook page for details.

The Three Cottages, North Walsham

Famed for their super crispy batter, The Three Cottages in North Walsham has had a warm welcome from residents since becoming the first chippy in the town to re-open. To make sure social distancing is observed, there are no walk-ins – meals must be ordered in advance for collection via the website three-cottages.co.uk

Drifters, Fakenham

As well as being open for takeaways, Drifters in Fakenham is offering contactless deliveries to villages around Fakenham – they’re doing drop offs in Colkirk and Weasenham on Thursdays, The Creakes on Fridays and The Rudhams and Wicken Green/ Blenheim Park and The Snorings on Saturdays. They also deliver within the town. Call 01328 863229 to arrange and see driftersfakenham.co.uk for more information.

Henry’s of Hunstanton

Tempura asparagus is a local and seasonal addition to Henry’s of Hunstanton’s menu of fish and chip shop favourites. The takeaway on The Green is open daily from 11.30am-8pm, with a one-way socially distanced queuing system and a large waiting area where customers can stand two metres away from each other.

See henrysofhunstanton.co.uk or their Facebook page for details.

Opening times for all the places mentioned may change, so check their social media or websites.

If you are heading to the coast, try to avoid visiting at peak times and observe the social distancing measures which are in place for everybody’s safety, including staying two metres away from anyone outside your household.