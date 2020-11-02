East Anglian designer launches luxury face masks at pop-up

Designer Bella Singleton currently has a pop-up shop at John Lewis Norwich. Picture: Bella Singleton Archant

Print designer Bella Singleton will be at John Lewis Norwich until November 4.

Norwich-based designer Bella Singleton has launched some new limited-edition face masks. Picture: Bella Singleton Norwich-based designer Bella Singleton has launched some new limited-edition face masks. Picture: Bella Singleton

Bella Singleton’s pop-up shop at John Lewis Norwich is part of of an initiative by The Great British Exchange to enable British brands to showcase what they do in a retail space dedicated to them for one week.

Bella’s clothing and accessories shop was initially planned to run from November 2-8, but because it will be cut short by the second lockdown which starts on Thursday she will return for four days at a later date.

Bella, who lives in Norwich’s Golden Triangle, grew up in Suffolk and studied printed textiles at Leeds College of Art.

She started out designing patterned silk scarves, inspired by her love of bright colours, nature and geometrics. She launched her first scarves at the Top Drawer trade show in London in 2015 and got a large order from Tate Modern who wanted to stock her designs in their gallery shop.

Since then she has been adding to her range and earlier this year launched her first ready to wear collection, which includes relaxed shirts and shirt dresses.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic she has also been making face masks and has just launched a new limited-edition range in her signature prints.

Prices range from £20 for cotton face masks up to £335 for silk shirt dresses.

See more of Bella’s work online at bellasingleton.com