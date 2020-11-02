Search

Advanced search

East Anglian designer launches luxury face masks at pop-up

PUBLISHED: 19:30 02 November 2020

Designer Bella Singleton currently has a pop-up shop at John Lewis Norwich. Picture: Bella Singleton

Designer Bella Singleton currently has a pop-up shop at John Lewis Norwich. Picture: Bella Singleton

Archant

Print designer Bella Singleton will be at John Lewis Norwich until November 4.

Norwich-based designer Bella Singleton has launched some new limited-edition face masks. Picture: Bella SingletonNorwich-based designer Bella Singleton has launched some new limited-edition face masks. Picture: Bella Singleton

Bella Singleton’s pop-up shop at John Lewis Norwich is part of of an initiative by The Great British Exchange to enable British brands to showcase what they do in a retail space dedicated to them for one week.

Bella’s clothing and accessories shop was initially planned to run from November 2-8, but because it will be cut short by the second lockdown which starts on Thursday she will return for four days at a later date.

Bella, who lives in Norwich’s Golden Triangle, grew up in Suffolk and studied printed textiles at Leeds College of Art.

She started out designing patterned silk scarves, inspired by her love of bright colours, nature and geometrics. She launched her first scarves at the Top Drawer trade show in London in 2015 and got a large order from Tate Modern who wanted to stock her designs in their gallery shop.

Since then she has been adding to her range and earlier this year launched her first ready to wear collection, which includes relaxed shirts and shirt dresses.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic she has also been making face masks and has just launched a new limited-edition range in her signature prints.

Prices range from £20 for cotton face masks up to £335 for silk shirt dresses.

See more of Bella’s work online at bellasingleton.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

More coronavirus cases at Norfolk high school

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Man, 18, who died in forklift accident is named

The Magpas air ambulance, which was called to help Zachariah Richardson Pic: Rob Holding.

Impact of factory coronavirus outbreak takes town’s infection rate to highest in England

Cranswick Country Foods meat processing plant in Watton where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: Sam Russell/PA Wire

Strong winds leave hundreds of homes without power

Hundreds have been affected by power cuts across Norfolk this morning. Picture: UK Power Networks

Hounds chase runners through fields as ‘people hunting’ comes to Norfolk

The riders and bloodhounds are led by huntsman Charlie Ward at Blackborough End, west Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

More coronavirus cases at Norfolk high school

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Man, 18, who died in forklift accident is named

The Magpas air ambulance, which was called to help Zachariah Richardson Pic: Rob Holding.

Impact of factory coronavirus outbreak takes town’s infection rate to highest in England

Cranswick Country Foods meat processing plant in Watton where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: Sam Russell/PA Wire

Strong winds leave hundreds of homes without power

Hundreds have been affected by power cuts across Norfolk this morning. Picture: UK Power Networks

Hounds chase runners through fields as ‘people hunting’ comes to Norfolk

The riders and bloodhounds are led by huntsman Charlie Ward at Blackborough End, west Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It went a bit mad’: shoppers make the most of last few days as lockdown looms

Pre-lockdown queues at Primark in Norwich, extending up Hay Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man, 18, who died in forklift accident is named

The Magpas air ambulance, which was called to help Zachariah Richardson Pic: Rob Holding.

More coronavirus cases at Norfolk high school

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich Theatre Royal ‘absolutely committed’ to putting on Christmas shows

Chief Executive of the Theatre Royal Stephen Crocker. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

East Anglian designer launches luxury face masks at pop-up

Designer Bella Singleton currently has a pop-up shop at John Lewis Norwich. Picture: Bella Singleton