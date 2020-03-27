Online arts programme to connect artists and audiences in Norfolk during lockdown

Online arts programme from charity The Assembly House Trust aims to offer artists and audiences a lifeline during lockdown

orfolk arts charity The Assembly House Trust is launching an online programme to bring regular and free events into art lovers’ houses during lockdown.

Every Thursday at 7.30pm from April 2 there will be a live event to enjoy including talks, screenings, discussions, performances, quizzes, critical readings and poetry.

ASSEMBLY ONLINE will bring a flavour of the planned two-year Art at The Assembly House programme which had been due to begin in September.

With The Assembly House closed and the programme put on hold, the charity is keen to bring art into people’s homes and visual arts coordinator for the Trust Henry Jackson Newcomb has created a programme filled with diverse events.

He said: “We have invited people to host events for ASSEMBLY ONLINE and we will broadcast live from their homes to yours, so that everyone in isolation can attend safely and for free.”

The link to watch events will be available from the ASSEMBLY ONLINE page at www.assemblyhousetrust.org.uk, and the link will also be added to the bio on the Art at The Assembly House’s Instagram account, @artsattheassemblyhouse) on the day.

The programme has been made possible through the support of The Assembly House Trust, which owns the historic Theatre Street building.

Events include an artist-led quiz with original rounds from Harry Bix, Nicky Deeley, James Hassall and originalprojects on April 2 and a guest music slot from radio_caroline and an Of & By screening of Emily Richardson’s House Works trilogy on April 9, followed by a conversation with Jonathan P. Watts.

On April 16 there will be a sound walk and discussion with Martin Scaiff and Oliver Payne, on listening and wellbeing, on April 23 Philippa Snow and Rose Higham-Stainton will present a critical reading discussion.

The month will end on April 30 with live poetry readings hosted by Cai Draper, with four guests.

Sign up to the Trust mailing list for information on events and opportunities www.bit.ly/trustmailinglist