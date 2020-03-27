Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Online arts programme to connect artists and audiences in Norfolk during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 18:04 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:04 27 March 2020

The Assembly House has temporarily closed due to the coronavirus. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The Assembly House has temporarily closed due to the coronavirus. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

Online arts programme from charity The Assembly House Trust aims to offer artists and audiences a lifeline during lockdown

orfolk arts charity The Assembly House Trust is launching an online programme to bring regular and free events into art lovers’ houses during lockdown.

Every Thursday at 7.30pm from April 2 there will be a live event to enjoy including talks, screenings, discussions, performances, quizzes, critical readings and poetry.

ASSEMBLY ONLINE will bring a flavour of the planned two-year Art at The Assembly House programme which had been due to begin in September.

With The Assembly House closed and the programme put on hold, the charity is keen to bring art into people’s homes and visual arts coordinator for the Trust Henry Jackson Newcomb has created a programme filled with diverse events.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “We have invited people to host events for ASSEMBLY ONLINE and we will broadcast live from their homes to yours, so that everyone in isolation can attend safely and for free.”

The link to watch events will be available from the ASSEMBLY ONLINE page at www.assemblyhousetrust.org.uk, and the link will also be added to the bio on the Art at The Assembly House’s Instagram account, @artsattheassemblyhouse) on the day.   

The programme has been made possible through the support of The Assembly House Trust, which owns the historic Theatre Street building.

Events include an artist-led quiz with original rounds from Harry Bix, Nicky Deeley, James Hassall and originalprojects on April 2 and a guest music slot from radio_caroline and an Of & By screening of Emily Richardson’s House Works trilogy on April 9, followed by a conversation with Jonathan P. Watts.  

On April 16 there will be a sound walk and discussion with Martin Scaiff and Oliver Payne, on listening and wellbeing, on April 23 Philippa Snow and Rose Higham-Stainton will present a critical reading discussion.

The month will end on April 30 with live poetry readings hosted by Cai Draper, with four guests.

Sign up to the Trust mailing list for information on events and opportunities www.bit.ly/trustmailinglist

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘I’ll go to jail, I don’t care’ - Restaurant owner’s anger after being fined while loading food for self-isolating people

Tim Roberts, owner of Number 29 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market, with the parking ticket he got for stopping outside his premises to load food for people self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied by Tim Roberts

Coronavirus: How new police powers will affect you and your family

Police officers on patrol in Norwich. Photo: Luke Powell

Six new coronavirus cases in Norfolk as total reaches 51

Norfolk has now 51 confirmed cases. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Two more people with coronavirus die at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Missing 41-year-old motorcyclist found after concerns for safety

Police launched an appeal to help find Mr Brown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus: Norwich woman jailed after coughing in police officer’s face

Police on patrol in Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Two more people with coronavirus die at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Norfolk cases of coronavirus rise by 19

Norfolk's number of coronavirus cases has risen by 19. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

‘Everyone in’: Councils told to house homeless people by the weekend

Norfolk councils and charities are scrambling to house rough sleepers, after a national edict to get the homeless off the streets. Picture: Getty

NNUH prepares for coronavirus surge with 30 patients now in hospital

30 patients are now being treated for confirmed coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Mike Page
Drive 24