Archie? What a name! It's not very royal, is it?

PUBLISHED: 09:39 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:00 09 May 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, who they have called Archie. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

In his weekly column, James Marston muses on the new royal name and the Historic Vehicle Run in Felixstowe

Archie Harrison - as someone said to me it sounds like the name of a Great Train Robber - and I couldn't help thinking what would the old Queen Mother think, but she had a sister-in-law called Wallis so who are we to judge? And in this day and age its anything goes so perhaps we should be grateful he's not called Spike or Thane or something.

But Archie - well it doesn't sound very royal to me, there I've said it.

But perhaps that's the point as I read, from the comfort of my small flat with sea views (distant) in the Edwardian spa town of Felixstowe, that apparently the young couple would like their son to have normal life - whatever that is.

It's a pretense, of course, but having said all that I rather wish them well don't you? Good luck to them. And didn't The Queen look pleased? She's great.

Talking of Felixstowe, I've been enjoying a little of life by the seaside. Relaxing in the cafes, and enjoying what are now called shared conversations - they used to be just conversations - with friends.

Last weekend I spent Sunday soaking up the atmosphere of the Historic Vehicle Run. I saw on a wall watching the cars with my father Duncan who, each time a car went past, announced that he'd had one in his youth before making general comments about the state of the nation's road network:

"Oh I had two or three of those, but with a roof, of course," as if a roof was an optional extra. "I couldn't get in and out of it now"

"Oh your grandmother had one of those, automatic."

"I remember those, they had overdrive, of course cars these days have all these electronics."

"We didn't have sat nav, or bypasses."

"Well not everyone had a car, let alone two or three."

"The AA would send you a map, and point out things like undulating countryside of Oxfordshire."

"And they'd salute if you had a badge, I had a badge, it's in the garage."

I suspect it must be quite a moment when you see your old motors in a vintage rally but I said nothing. Though I did wonder why he didn't think to keep just one or two for old times' sake.

As regular readers might recall I recently attempted to clean out some old things in my parent's garage - and we chucked out a few things we didn't want.

Among them was a Raleigh Superbe bicycle from the early 1960s, Sturmey Archer four speed gear box and dynamo lights. I took a shine to it and I've had it restored - gently and to ensure it retains a patina of age - and suddenly father, who last rode it about 1965, announced he'd like it back.

Typical.

What cars did you drive that are classics now? Can I keep the bike? What do you think? Write to James at james.marston@archant.co.uk

