7 places to go antiquing in Norfolk

Uncover treasures from furniture to upcycle, to jewellery and film memorabilia at these local antiques centres.

You might not find the piece that is going to make you a fortune – but as any collector will tell you, you can’t put a price on the thrill of finding a one-off item that you truly love. Here are seven of our favourite Norfolk antique centres, which were just made for mooching around.

1 Loose’s Emporium, Norwich

For the committed bargain hunter, no Saturday afternoon trip to the city is complete without a wander around Loose’s Emporium in Magdalen Street, Norwich. With its assortment of charity shops and vintage stores, the street itself is a popular destination for those who love scouring for secondhand treasures. Set out over two huge floors which seem to go on forever, you can lose yourself in Loose’s, which was formerly the kitchen store of the same name, for hours. And who knows what you might find – from furniture that’s perfect for upcycling to film memorabilia and even arcade games. If you’re making a day of it in the city, we recommend a trip to St Gregory’s Antiques and Collectables too.

2 Shabbytatt, Swaffham

Tucked away in in Plowright Place, Swaffham, you’ll find the frankly excellently named Shabbytatt. A feast for the eyes, those with magpie-like tendencies will love exploring the showrooms packed with jewellery, militaria, ceramics, art, pop culture memorabilia and curios.

3 Bayfield Antiques and Interiors

Describing itself as a north Norfolk antiques treasure trove, The Old Stables at Bayfield Hall near Holt is home to a mix of antique dealers selling traditional, French and upcycled furniture, lighting, rugs and more.

4 Holt Antiques and Interiors Centre

Based in Thornage Road, the 20-plus antiques dealers at Holt Antiques and Interiors Centre have everything you need to create your ideal vintage home and garden, whether your style is industrial or rural chic, including antique and upcycled furniture, farm bygones, art, lighting, vintage signage, kitchenalia, accessories and soft furnishings and architectural salvage. And if you fancy having a go at upcycling yourself they’re also an Autentico chalk paint stockist.

5 Warehouse Antiques and Collectables, Setchey

At 15,000 square feet, Warehouse Antiques and Collectables on the A10 at Setchey near King’s Lynn is one of the largest antique centres in the region. With more than 100 exhibitors, it’s a big day day out for antiques afficionados. Many traders are specialists, with areas of interest including vinyl records, art, medals, militaria, glassware and books. There’s no wonder it’s featured on TV’s daytime favourite Bargain Hunt.

6 Norfolk Antique and Reclaimation Centre

Open by appointment only, Norfolk Antique and Reclaimation Centre has provided props for film and TV productions and is a go-to destination for interior designers. Set in 17th century red brick thatched barns by the Broads, their extensive contacts within the demolition, auction and house clearance industries mean that countless historic treasures have been saved -– including bricks, doors, urns, timber and all manner of curiosities.

7 Wells Antique Centre

The Old Mill is home to Wells Antique Centre – the ideal stop off if you’re planning a bracing autumn walk on the beach. Its nooks and crannies are packed with an array of interesting items including furniture, ceramics, toys, kitchenalia, books and much more.