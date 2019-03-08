Three benefits of buying a new-build home

There are many misconceptions around buying a new build, says Annette Hurst of David Wilson Homes. Picture: David Wilson Homes Archant

Annette Hurst from David Wilson Homes unpicks some of the myths around buying a new build.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With many misconceptions surrounding buying new, we'd like to set the record straight and highlight the benefits of securing a new build property.

Our myth-busters below are designed to counter certain perceptions and ensure you won't ever look back when taking that first or next step on the property ladder.

1 Make your move quicker than you think

Because your property is often being built as you buy it, house hunters can assume that it will take ages to move into your new home. However, with many of our properties ready to move into, you can reserve your home one month and be moved in the next.

Whether you're eager to stamp your name on your first home, or aiming to keep your family content with a straightforward move, you can be out of your previous property and settled into a new one in no time.

2 A 10 year warranty for peace of mind

You may also want to watch:

Not only are new-build homes free from any DIY work, but every new David Wilson property comes with the standard 10 year NHBC warranty, allowing you to buy with confidence and enjoy your new home with complete peace of mind.

It also comes with a two year fixture and fittings warranty, making certain you're happy with your new home from the minute you move in.

3 Enjoy a handpicked location

Location is an important factor in every house move, but people often think new build developments are built in secondary locations.

On the contrary - we aim to build brand new communities that blend in with their existing surroundings; ensuring residents can enjoy green open spaces, plus all the essentials on the doorstep.

You can discover a new home to suit you in a wonderful town or village location and benefit from valuable amenities close by, plus excellent commuter links for when you need to travel further afield.

For more information on our homes for sale, please call the sales team on 033 3355 8489 or visit www.dwh.co.uk.

This column is sponsored by David Wilson Homes.