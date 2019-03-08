Search

"Whiz kid" pianist Andrew Tyson steps in to replace injured musician Anna Fedorova in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:10 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 29 October 2019

Pianist Andrew Tyson (C) Sophie Zhai

Classical music connoisseurs in Norwich are in for a treat with a last minute appearance from the award-winning pianist Andrew Tyson who is stepping in to replace performer Anna Fedorova who is injured.

A talented pianist with an impressive pedigree has stepped in to replace an injured musician whose hand injury will prevent her from playing this week's Assembly House Classical lunchtime Concert.

Hailed by BBC Radio Three as "a real poet of the piano", American pianist Andrew Tyson was awarded First Prize at the Géza Anda Competition in Zürich, as well as the Mozart and Audience Prizes. These victories have resulted in numerous performances throughout Europe under the auspices of the Géza Anda Foundation.

With concerto performances taking him across North America, Europe and further afield, Tyson has performed with orchestras from the North Carolina Symphony, the Colorado Symphony, the Kansas City Symphony and the Orchestra of St. Luke's at Alice Tully Hall, to the Osaka Symphony, SWR Symphony Orchestra Stuttgart, Musikkollegium Winterthur and the National Orchestra of Belgium.

Andrew will replace the advertised headline act Anna Federova, who was due to give a recital on Thursday as part of The Assembly House Classical Presents...lunchtime series but who has injured her hand and is unable to play.

"We have been very fortunate to find a magnificent replacement," said AHC's Roger Rowe, "he is a young American piano whiz kid who happens to be on tour in Europe and has agreed to divert to Norwich to replace Anna."

His programme will include works that he has performed on his recently-released and highly praised CD including Schumann's wonderful Symphonic Etudes as well as works by Franz Liszt.

* Andrew will appear at The Assembly House at 1pm on Thursday October 31, tickets cost £12 in advance and £15 on the door, buy tickets and find out more information by visiting www.assemblyhouseclassical.co.uk

