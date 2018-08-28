Search

A coffee morning to remember them

PUBLISHED: 11:36 05 November 2018

David Bridge and his daughter Bronya of John Brown Funerals. Picture submitted

Archant

Join a Sprowston coffee morning to remember those who have served and died for our country.

Pop in for coffee, cake and a chat to remember and honour our fallen servicemen.

That’s the open invitation from John Brown Funeral Services of North Walsham Road, Sprowston, which is hosting a coffee morning open to all on Thursday, November 8 from 10am.

Raising money for the Royal British Legion, funeral director David Bridge is keen to encourage local people and those who may have used the funeral service in the past, to join the remembrance coffee morning.

With more than 40 years’ experience in the funeral profession, having joined when he was 16, David is keen that people don’t only visit the funeral directors when someone has died.

Stop for a cuppa and remember those who gave so much. Picture submitted.Stop for a cuppa and remember those who gave so much. Picture submitted.

A big part of the community, John Brown Funeral Services, which he now runs with his daughter Bronya, has a beautiful parlour and a half acre of landscaped tranquil grounds and gardens.

“We are very family orientated and we do want people to come here, relax and enjoy our grounds,” he said, hoping that visiting for social occasions may help remove some of the fear and uncertainty some people feel about visiting a funeral parlour.

The coffee morning is part of a fundraising campaign by John Brown Funeral Services, an independent family run service, as part of an initiative by Golden Charter Funeral Plans. They’re raising money for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal, with a £25 donation going to the RBL for every funeral plan taken out by the end of January 2019.

David’s grandfather was in the army and his uncle was in the Grenadier Guards, and he is hoping the elevenses coffee morning will be well supported.

“Join us for cake and coffee and remember those who have fought and lost their lives for our country. Come and share memories and stories, come and support all those who have sacrificed for our world,” he said.

David and Bronya will be happy to show people around the gardens and grounds. Do call for more information on 07918 148170 to let them know you will be coming, or simply arrive and join them for elevenses from 10am on Thursday, November 8.

 John Brown Funeral Services, 102 North Walsham Road, Sprowston, Norwich, NR6 7QQ. O1603 419397. www.johnbrown funeralsnorwich.co.uk

