Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

7 of the best chocolate spreads, tried and tested

PUBLISHED: 11:54 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 03 February 2020

What's your favourite chocolate spread? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

What's your favourite chocolate spread? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

baibaz

It's World Nutella Day on Wednesday (February 5). Now while we all might have an affection for the gooey, nutty spread, there are some luxurious alternatives to consider too.

We put a selection of them to the test!

Gu crunchy hazelnut and chocolate spread Picture: Charlotte Smith-JarvisGu crunchy hazelnut and chocolate spread Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Gu Crunchy Chocolate and Hazelnut Spread, £2.50

A creamy, rich, decadent spread whose texture is closest to Nutella in mouthfeel. This one is palm oil free and on just the right side of sweet. Another one to sandwich between a sponge cake or luxuriate a scone with. The only downside is that the nuts on top had a slightly 'stale' flavour.

7/10

Meridian Cocoa and Hazelnut Butter Picture: Charlotte Smith-JarvisMeridian Cocoa and Hazelnut Butter Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Meridian Cocoa & Hazelnut Butter, £2.99

This spread is refined sugar, salt and palm oil free and is a 'healthier' option for those who have to follow a low-sugar diet. It's a little runny when you open the jar as it's an entirely natural product without stabilisers. But give it a good stir and it soon comes together. The defining flavour here is hazelnuts, then you get dark chocolate and a sweet hit of pure honey. A great one for smoothies, a protein hit after the gym, or for spooning from the jar for a less naughty snack.

7/10

Thursday Cottage Chocolate Spread Picture: Charlotte Smith-JarvisThursday Cottage Chocolate Spread Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Thursday Cottage Chocolate Spread, £3.25

This East Anglian brand's spread is smooth as butter and at room temperature glides gorgeously over whatever vessel you choose to slick it over. Vanilla heavy and made with real butter, dark Belgian chocolate and double cream, it's rather indulgent and almost tastes a little like a Champagne truffle. The perfect filling for a warm croissant, chocolate cake or scone.

8/10

JimJams hazelnut chocolate spread Picture: Charlotte Smith-JarvisJimJams hazelnut chocolate spread Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

JimJams Hazelnut Chocolate Spread, £2.79

Another East Anglian brand. This easily spreadable concoction is made with 83% less sugar than leading alternatives, using naturally derived maltitol which doesn't have the artificial aftertaste some sweeteners can leave behind. Cocoa-rich on and with a great nutty balance it was an absolute hit with our child tasters who couldn't stop going back to the jar for more. If you regularly have chocolate spread on the breakfast table during the week this could be a great switch midweek.

8/10

Tiptree Chocolate Orange Spread Picture: Charlotte Smith-JarvisTiptree Chocolate Orange Spread Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

You may also want to watch:

Tiptree Chocolate Orange Spread, £2.99

Tiptree makes more than just jams, chutneys and marmalade you know. This thick spread is made with double cream, dark Belgian chocolate and butter, with real orange extract. The result? It tastes somewhere between a dark Terry's Chocolate Orange and an orange Smartie. Neither too sweet, nor too dark, it pleased the palates of children and adults alike in our taste test. Just the thing to ice an orange cake with!

9/10

M&S chocolate spread Picture: Charlotte Smith-JarvisM&S chocolate spread Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

M&S Smooth Italian Hazelnut Chocolate Spread, £3

Made with Peruvian cocoa, this one was love at first bite. Easily spreadable/spoonable it was very much at home over the top of a freshly toasted crumpet and warm scone. Mixed with whipped cream this makes a tempting and easy dessert as well. Delightful.

9/10

Hotel Chocolate chocolate spreads Picture: Charlotte Smith-JarvisHotel Chocolate chocolate spreads Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

STAR BUY: Hotel Chocolat Chocolate Hazelnut Spread, £6

Another palm oil free spread. This one has a whopping 45% hazelnut paste and is crafted with 70% cocoa chocolate. Oh my days. It is liquid silk on the tongue. This is basically pure gianduja (praline) and is dangerously good, being carefully balanced towards a cocoa-rich rather than a sugary finish. The kind of thing you can quite happily eat from the jar with a spoon in secret. One reviewer said: "I just want to stick my face in it!". One of the pricier of the bunch, this is not for every day, but is worth having in the cupboard for those days when you need indulgence. Our only gripe is it's packaged in plastic.

10/10

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

‘Everyone is welcome here’ - Tower block residents hit back at ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster

New posters have been put up in Winchester Tower in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

‘I hope they can see this’ - ‘Happy Brexit Day’ tower tenants gather to protest against poster

Dozens of people turned up to Winchester Tower in Norwich on Sunday to stand up against racism. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Man ‘waited in car’ to knock 70-year-old unconscious in the road

CCTV footage of the incident shows Robin Wetherall laying unconscious in the road after being pushed by another man. Photo: The Terrace, Loddon

New boss of Zaks vows to make restaurant ‘everyone’s favourite’ again

Ian Hacon, who is one of the new bosses of Zaks. Pic: Archant

Most Read

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

‘Everyone is welcome here’ - Tower block residents hit back at ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster

New posters have been put up in Winchester Tower in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

‘I hope they can see this’ - ‘Happy Brexit Day’ tower tenants gather to protest against poster

Dozens of people turned up to Winchester Tower in Norwich on Sunday to stand up against racism. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Man ‘waited in car’ to knock 70-year-old unconscious in the road

CCTV footage of the incident shows Robin Wetherall laying unconscious in the road after being pushed by another man. Photo: The Terrace, Loddon

New boss of Zaks vows to make restaurant ‘everyone’s favourite’ again

Ian Hacon, who is one of the new bosses of Zaks. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Nurse caught cocaine-driving keeps job

Bethany Oughton tested positive for a cocaine derivative while driving. Photo: Archant

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Max Aarons rates the Premier League’s best right backs

Norwich City defender Max Aarons has revealed who he would have as his ultimate Premier League full back Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City of Norwich AC trio take ladies team prize at Chichester 10K

City of Norwich AC trio Sarah Astin, Dani Nimmock and Iona Lake with coaches Tim and Pauline Ash. Picture: CoNAC

New homes rejected for pub site

The Fighting Cocks pub in Lowestoft. Plans have been refused for a development at the site. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24