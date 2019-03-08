Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

All hail the TV reporters who keep us informed on Brexit

PUBLISHED: 18:19 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:19 03 April 2019

David Clayton

BBC's Laura Kuenssberg who has dominated the channel's coverage of Brexit

BBC's Laura Kuenssberg who has dominated the channel's coverage of Brexit

Archant

If you’re sick of Brexit, think of the TV reporters who have to cover it. David Clayton salutes them for the great job they’re doing

I admire the woman at the centre of the Brexit shenanigans. She’s there in Downing Street, Westminster and Brussels, and politicians hang on her every word. She seems astonishingly resilient and never lost for a view on the current situation. I guess the country are looking to her for a sense of the way forward. No, not Theresa May – Laura Kuenssberg!

The BBC’s political editor is getting a serious amount of screen time. Not only has she been popping up in a whole range of programmes at every twist and turn of Brexit, it now appears from the hour long, behind-the-scenes documentary the other night, that she’s been cutting and scripting that too. I’ve curtailed my usual relaxation in front of the TV, which is generally a diet of Salvage Hunters and  Wheeler Dealers, and started consuming hours of political analysis and debate. Goodness, I’ve even been transfixed by BBC Parliament’s live debates from the Commons. Pure theatre, if you ask me. If, as is widely speculated, The Speaker John Bercow is to stand down later this year, he’ll not be short of offers for panto this Christmas!

On top of that I’ve been listening to the Brexitcast podcast – and if Laura Kuenssberg hadn’t impressed me enough, she was on that too. In a marvel of broadcasting technology, she was in a taxi heading to her East London home, at 11.30pm, connected up with three others elsewhere, chatting away. Clearly a more robust 4G signal in the capital than Norfolk, then! She dipped out when the taxi pulled up to her front door. I hope someone had her slippers and a glass of dry white ready. She deserved it.

In a way, I’ve felt sorry for my media colleagues. Brexit has been, and still is, a huge story but it hasn’t half gone on a bit. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, it has, and then some. Even if you don’t agree with them, there are passionately held and plausible arguments from whichever direction you approach it. What once seemed like a simple binary choice has become impenetrably confounding. Never has the adage “the devil is in the detail” been more apt.

So, interviewers and journalists have continued to try and throw light rather than heat on the subject, with varying degrees of success. As well as the impressive Ms Kuenssberg, step forward the very likeable and capable Chris Mason, one of the BBC’s political correspondents. In Brexit terms this is an age ago, but last November, when he was doing what we call a two-way with BBC Breakfast he tried to answer the not unreasonable question of what was likely to happen next. In a portent of things to come, he replied, with a degree of exasperation: “I haven’t the foggiest!” Then, in a link to a previous item on the programme, he suggested Mr Blobby’s view might be just as good. From a man born in the Yorkshire Dales, his down-to-earth, honest reaction rather set the scene for every correspondent since. Then there’s Katya Adler, the BBC’s Europe Editor. Its one thing knowing your subject but it’s another putting it across with personality and clarity. I spend a good part of my life working with presenters and reporters helping them with their performance. I just wish I could take Ms Adler around with me because that’s the way to do it. She used to be a correspondent in another troubled region, the Middle East. She might be contemplating going back there for a rest when all this Brexit stuff is over – if it ever is!

I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve heard, “this is unprecedented,” and “political chaos.” Worryingly, I’m becoming immune to such admonishments. I’ll give it to Andrew Marr staring down the camera lens, waving his finger at me. “This is what living through history feels like.”

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Rapidly expanding village in line for 322 new homes

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

‘It will be a sad day’: Family-run business set to close in town after 107 years

Peter Cook (left) and Michael Cook (right) at Cooks Furnishers in Lowestoft. The shop will close later this year after 107 years in the town. Picture: Mick Howes

High hopes for Norfolk firm after sale to its employees

RPA in Loddon has seen its employees take over the running of the business. Picture: Archant

Bad news on the high street for one Norfolk town

Holt Market Place. Picture: Google Street Maps

Most Read

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Ambulance and car involved in crash

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

WATCH: The PinkUn Norwich City Show #174 – Great Scott this is good

The PinkUn Show returns with former Norwich City goalkeeper Scott Howie joining the guests to talk victiory at Middlesbrough, QPR's visit and what's next for the Championship leaders.

Norwich coffee shop voted one of the best in the UK

Strangers Coffee House in Norwich co-owners, left, Will Maddocks and Alex Sargeant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bad news on the high street for one Norfolk town

Holt Market Place. Picture: Google Street Maps

Norwich City fan’s petition for ‘Farke on a horse’ signed by hundreds

Lippstadt players and fans said farewell to Daniel Farke in 2015, in memorable style Picture: SV Lippstadt 08
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists