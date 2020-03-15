Opinion

All aboard the much-needed Chatty Bus

All aboard for the Chatty Bus … early-1960s style! Mid-Norfolk 'missionaries' from Beeston ready for the old folks' outing spiced with plenty of meaningful mardling Archant

Jane Hales, prolific Norfolk writer and doughty community champion, died 25 years ago this month.

She spent all her 91 years in the same 17th-century house on Norwich Road in Holt. Her books and regular articles in the EDP, packed with local life, history and traditions, entertained readers for over half-a-century.

I savoured her forthright views and optimistic take on the county and its ways several times when she graced Radio Norfolk airwaves with those distinctively fruity tones on my Dinnertime Show.

I recall old friend Eric Fowler, who wrote with such style as essayist Jonathan Mardle in this newspaper, reviewing The East Wind, her popular volume first published in 1969.

He highlighted Jane's 'lively personal observations of Norfolk - her appreciation of character, her recollections of conversation and incidents that illustrate the nature of our county and its people'.

Her Norfolk Year, first issued in book form soon after, remains one of my favourites. A monthly dip to revive jaded senses … 'The wind of March is full of promise; townspeople admire the glories of autumn and the golden leaf, but the plain windswept landscape of March is more exhilarating to the country-born.

'For the brown fields are paler, and dryer as they curve to the bright horizon, and 'a peck of dust in March is worth a king's ransom'. March may surprise us with snow and bitter breath, but one day, sure enough spring has come suddenly with sweet warmth'.

Miss Hales was for 30 years welfare officer for the Norfolk branch of the Red Cross, a period that included the devastating 1953 floods. She was made an MBE in 1982 for her work.

'The moral in planning for floods is that there must be a local representative on the spot' she once said. 'And you have to remember that floods seem to come after dark, usually when the battery of your torch is running down'.

She spoke and wrote from vivid personal experience.