Reader letter: A11 Fiveways roundabout is better without traffic lights

Fiveways roundabout at Barton Mills (Picture: Google Street View) Archant

Having just read another reader letter regarding the "stupid idea" of putting traffic lights on the Barton Mills Fiveways roundabout further comment is required, writes one of our readers.

I have been navigating this roundabout for the last 20 years in a lorry coming up from Brandon. There were generally no problems except the occasional accident.

All entrances to the roundabout usually flowed well with the roads obviously being busier during the rush hour.

The worst queue was generally limited to the traffic coming from the Newmarket direction on a Friday afternoon. This traffic was always moving and never took long to get through.

Once the installation of traffic lights all this changed with queues at every entrance showing longer waiting times whether it was rush hour or not. Generally causing more congestion. There are also queues on the roundabout due to lights being installed.

An interesting point is when traffic lights are installed at junctions and roundabouts and they stop working, traffic seems to run better.

Roundabouts due to their design work perfectly well without the interference of traffic lights instigated by so-called experts who

think they know what they are doing.

All you hear is that traffic surveys have been conducted and they say that the traffic moves better.

I would suggest the so-called experts actually spend a few days actually standing by the roundabout and see for themselves.

Neil Fegan,

Southend, Bradenham.