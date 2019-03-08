Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Reader letter: A11 Fiveways roundabout is better without traffic lights

PUBLISHED: 11:22 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 27 September 2019

Fiveways roundabout at Barton Mills (Picture: Google Street View)

Fiveways roundabout at Barton Mills (Picture: Google Street View)

Archant

Having just read another reader letter regarding the "stupid idea" of putting traffic lights on the Barton Mills Fiveways roundabout further comment is required, writes one of our readers.

I have been navigating this roundabout for the last 20 years in a lorry coming up from Brandon. There were generally no problems except the occasional accident.

All entrances to the roundabout usually flowed well with the roads obviously being busier during the rush hour.

The worst queue was generally limited to the traffic coming from the Newmarket direction on a Friday afternoon. This traffic was always moving and never took long to get through.

Once the installation of traffic lights all this changed with queues at every entrance showing longer waiting times whether it was rush hour or not. Generally causing more congestion. There are also queues on the roundabout due to lights being installed.

You may also want to watch:

An interesting point is when traffic lights are installed at junctions and roundabouts and they stop working, traffic seems to run better.

Roundabouts due to their design work perfectly well without the interference of traffic lights instigated by so-called experts who

think they know what they are doing.

All you hear is that traffic surveys have been conducted and they say that the traffic moves better.

I would suggest the so-called experts actually spend a few days actually standing by the roundabout and see for themselves.

Neil Fegan,

Southend, Bradenham.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Town hit by ‘devastating’ shop closures as fourth business shuts its doors

Sheringham clothing shop Never Be Famous, which is the latest in a string of High Street businesses to have closed down in the past few months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Former airbase outbuilding set to become 300-bed accommodation centre

Nigel Finkel at the former Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall that is being converted into a residential centre. Picture: Neil Perry

‘We won’t be swallowed up’: Anger at bid to make Norfolk hamlet disappear

Beckhithe village is set to lose its name and merge with a neighbouring village. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Are some cyclists just yobs in tight shorts?

Do Norfolk and Suffolk's cyclists need to behave better? Pictured are riders on theTour of Britain Picture: PA

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We won’t be swallowed up’: Anger at bid to make Norfolk hamlet disappear

Beckhithe village is set to lose its name and merge with a neighbouring village. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Town hit by ‘devastating’ shop closures as fourth business shuts its doors

Sheringham clothing shop Never Be Famous, which is the latest in a string of High Street businesses to have closed down in the past few months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Put your hands up! Fatman Scoop to perform at Bongo’s Bingo night

Be Faithful rapper Fatman Scoop is coming to Bongo's Bingo at the Ocean Rooms in Gorleston in November (Picture: PA)

How do we solve the mental health crisis? Share your views at the EDP, Evening News and Tortoise’s ThinkIn

Slow journalism venture Tortoise is set to host a ThinkIn - an open editorial conference - on solving the mental health crisis in the EDP's newsroom. Photo: Tortoise
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists