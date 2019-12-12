7 places in Norfolk offering free Christmas dinners

Norwich Open Christmas is held at St Andrew's Hall. Taz Ali

On December 25 dedicated volunteers across Norfolk will be working hard to ensure that anyone alone or in need can have a Christmas lunch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Volunteers Ramzan Miah, Sally Harl and India Harl at the Norwich Open Christmas 2018. Picture: Taz Ali Volunteers Ramzan Miah, Sally Harl and India Harl at the Norwich Open Christmas 2018. Picture: Taz Ali

While many people will spend Christmas Day sharing food and presents with their friends and family, for some it is the loneliest time of year.

But once again, charities, community groups and businesses will be rallying round on December 25 to ensure that noone in Norfolk will have to spend the day by themselves. Here are some of the events which offer free Christmas lunches and entertainment across the county.

1. Great Yarmouth Open Christmas, Great Yarmouth Minster

More than 200 volunteers helped to hand out hot meals to guests at the Norwich Open Christmas 2018. Picture: Taz Ali More than 200 volunteers helped to hand out hot meals to guests at the Norwich Open Christmas 2018. Picture: Taz Ali

The Great Yarmouth Open Christmas meal, for homeless and vulnerable people in the borough, which has run for 25 years, will be held at a different venue this year - Great Yarmouth Minster. The drop-in event takes place between 11.30am and 3pm, with Christmas lunch served between 12.30pm and 2pm.

Visit here for more information or to donate.

2. Norwich Open Christmas, St Andrew's Hall

Great Yarmouth Open Christmas is moving to the Minster for 2019. Picture: Belinda Roll Great Yarmouth Open Christmas is moving to the Minster for 2019. Picture: Belinda Roll

Norwich Open Christmas is for anyone who is alone or homeless on Christmas Day. The event runs from 11am to 5pm and guests are welcome to drop in at any time. Christmas lunch is served between 12.30pm and 2pm and Christmas tea from 3.30pm. There will also be bingo and quiz sessions during the day.

Anyone who would like to use the free guest transport service needs to book in advance. Find out more here or phone 01603 510751 for details.

3. Swaffham Christmas Lunch, Swaffham Assembly Rooms

You may also want to watch:

The Iceni Partnership is inviting people to join them for a free Christmas lunch from midday to 3pm on December 25. Food will be served at 1pm and there will also be entertainment. Anyone who would like to attend should call 01760 722800.

4. Christmas lunch in the Village Hall, Long Stratton

Long Stratton Village Hall is offering a free Christmas lunch to those in need, including families. Organisers are also looking for anyone who can contribute food or time to help. To book contact Rev Heather on 01508 530238 or email.

5. Bounday pub, Aylsham Road, Norwich

The Boundary pub is once again offering company and Christmas dinner to anyone alone on December 25, from 2pm.

6. Baileys fish and chip shop, Shelfanger Road, Diss

Once again Baileys fish and chip shop will be giving out free fish and chips to those in need, from 3pm to 8pm on Christmas Day.

7. Pine Close Community Centre, Thetford

Pine Close Community Centre in Thetford will be serving Christmas lunch at 1pm on Christmas Day, plus hot drinks and snacks and a buffet tea will be served throughout the day. There will also be games, music and a visit from Father Christmas. It's free, but donations are welcome. Booking is preferred but not essential - phone 07940 029510 for details.

Salvation Army churches across Norfolk and Waveney will also be offering Christmas lunches to the lonely and vulnerable.