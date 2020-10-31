7 more of the oldest pubs in Norfolk

The Murderers pub in Norwich is one of the oldest in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY. Archant

Norfolk has a rich history and the same thing goes for its pubs, with plenty dating back centuries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Crown in Fakenham dates back to the 15th century. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Crown in Fakenham dates back to the 15th century. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Here are seven more of Norfolk’s oldest pubs.

The Crown in Fakenham

The Crown is a coaching inn in the heart of Fakenham, boasting a large courtyard and a history which goes back to the 15th century.

It was formerly known as The George but records say the name changed to the Crown around 1795.

The Kings Arms in Blakeney. Picture: Graham Corney The Kings Arms in Blakeney. Picture: Graham Corney

Kings Arms, Holt

This pub is situated just yards away from Blakeney Quay in a Georgian inn which dates back 250 years.

The 18th century pub has tried to conserve and highlight the characteristics of the pub through the centuries.

The Bowling Green Inn, Wells-next-the-Sea

The Bowling Green pub has been called the oldest pub in Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture Google. The Bowling Green pub has been called the oldest pub in Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture Google.

This pub has been called the oldest pub in Wells, as the record of landlords goes all the way back to 1673.

Some say it existed in the seaside town before 1673.

The Lamb Inn, Norwich

The Lamb Inn is said to date back to the 12th century, though its first record of trading is from 1574.

The Lamb Inn in Norwich city centre dates to as early as the 12th century. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY. The Lamb Inn in Norwich city centre dates to as early as the 12th century. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

The pub, which was originally known as The Holy Lamb, has endured natural disasters like a flood in 1917 and a fire in 1939, yet it still stands strong today.

The Banningham Crown, Banningham

This building dates back to the 17th century in the quiet village of Banningham. The exterior of this pub has kept all its traditional characteristics.

When it was first built, it housed an inn with stables but now looks like a classic countryside pub.

This pub dates back to the 17th century in the quiet village of Banningham Photo: Archant This pub dates back to the 17th century in the quiet village of Banningham Photo: Archant

The Murderers, Norwich

This well-known pub opened in 1696, and it can trace its landlords all the way back to 1841.

Back in the day, it was called The Gardeners Arms but developed the nickname of The Murderers in 1895 after the landlady’s daughter was murdered by her estranged husband.

The Murderers in Timberhill, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams The Murderers in Timberhill, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams

The Jolly Sailors, Brancaster Staithe

This family pub in north Norfolk has been around since the 18th century. Seafarers and fishermen have been regular customers over the years.

And it has been said that back in the day, many smugglers enjoyed a pint there.

Jolly Sailors Pub in Brancaster Staithe. Photo: Matthew Usher. Jolly Sailors Pub in Brancaster Staithe. Photo: Matthew Usher.