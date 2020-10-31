7 more of the oldest pubs in Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 10:08 31 October 2020
Norfolk has a rich history and the same thing goes for its pubs, with plenty dating back centuries.
Here are seven more of Norfolk’s oldest pubs.
The Crown in Fakenham
The Crown is a coaching inn in the heart of Fakenham, boasting a large courtyard and a history which goes back to the 15th century.
It was formerly known as The George but records say the name changed to the Crown around 1795.
Kings Arms, Holt
This pub is situated just yards away from Blakeney Quay in a Georgian inn which dates back 250 years.
The 18th century pub has tried to conserve and highlight the characteristics of the pub through the centuries.
The Bowling Green Inn, Wells-next-the-Sea
This pub has been called the oldest pub in Wells, as the record of landlords goes all the way back to 1673.
Some say it existed in the seaside town before 1673.
The Lamb Inn, Norwich
The Lamb Inn is said to date back to the 12th century, though its first record of trading is from 1574.
The pub, which was originally known as The Holy Lamb, has endured natural disasters like a flood in 1917 and a fire in 1939, yet it still stands strong today.
The Banningham Crown, Banningham
This building dates back to the 17th century in the quiet village of Banningham. The exterior of this pub has kept all its traditional characteristics.
When it was first built, it housed an inn with stables but now looks like a classic countryside pub.
The Murderers, Norwich
This well-known pub opened in 1696, and it can trace its landlords all the way back to 1841.
Back in the day, it was called The Gardeners Arms but developed the nickname of The Murderers in 1895 after the landlady’s daughter was murdered by her estranged husband.
The Jolly Sailors, Brancaster Staithe
This family pub in north Norfolk has been around since the 18th century. Seafarers and fishermen have been regular customers over the years.
And it has been said that back in the day, many smugglers enjoyed a pint there.
