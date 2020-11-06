7 places in Norfolk for an autumnal walk

With the opportunities for physical activity being limited, many people are looking for places to go out for a walk this season as public gardens and grounds can be used for exercise. Here are seven places in Norfolk and Suffolk you can go for an autumnal walk during lockdown.

Burlingham Woodland Walks

To the east of Norwich, you’ll find Burlingham Woodland Walks which has a variety of routes for all abilities. The trail ranges from one to seven miles and also includes a number of routes for wheelchair and mobility vehicles.

It passes through a landscape of woodland, both old and new, and orchards, making it perfect for an autumnal walk.

Little Ouse Path

This path follows along the Little Ouse River. Starting in Brandon, it travels down to Thetford on an old towpath.

It is approximately nine miles long but you can go on your own detours, as the forest track allow you to explore the variety of landscapes on the trail.

Boudicca Way

This trail runs for 36 miles between Norwich and Diss, almost parallel to the A140. Along the route you pass through picturesque villages and areas of historical heritage.

This route will take you through the rural countryside of south Norfolk as well as the Waveney Valley.

Marriott’s Way

Marriott’s Way is a 26-mile footpath, bridleway and cycle route, between Aylsham and Norwich, which follows the routes of two abandoned railway lines.

Along the trail you can expect to see countryside, plenty of wildlife and different landscapes. The Wensum river valley is one of the sights along your journey.

Morston Quay to Cockthorpe circular walk

This National Trust trail begins at Morston Quay, near Blakeney, and goes for five and a half miles until you reach the village of Cockthorpe.

The route follows the Norfolk Coast Path National Trail, passing by the creeks and leads you to the nearby woodland area. For the best views, you can stand on a ridge of high land in Cockthorpe.

Felbrigg Hall

The church and ice house walk around the 15th century building takes you through open fields and woods.

The walk is just over two and a half miles long and along the trail you will pass a church, a lake, the ice house and some peculiar trees. The ice house is actually a Grade II listed building which was used for ice preservation during summer months.

Burgh Castle

This is an easy one-mile circular walk where you can explore the castle. As it is a shorter walk, it is ideal for an afternoon break and it importantly has good access for all.

Whilst the castle is a great view in itself, there are also panoramic views across Breydon Water to the mills and marshes. Breydon Water is full of wading birds as well as the rest of the different species of wildlife.

■ The government guidelines say you can exercise in a public, outdoor space with people you live with, your support bubble (or as part of a childcare bubble) or with one other person from a different household.