31 Norfolk restaurants, pubs and cafes which are now offering takeaways

Harry's burger bar in Norwich. Picture: Archant Archant

From drive-through curry, to fine dining, and Sunday roasts with trimmings, Norfolk’s hospitality industry is rising to the lockdown challenge, with a growing number adapting the way they operate to offer takeaways and deliveries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Eric Snaith, owner of Eric's Fish and Chips which has restuarants in Holt and Thornham. Picture: Neil Didsbury Eric Snaith, owner of Eric's Fish and Chips which has restuarants in Holt and Thornham. Picture: Neil Didsbury

We’ll be updating this list regularly, so if you’d like to be included or any details have changed, please email me.

1. Old Hall Farm, Woodton

Old Hall Farm is offering special drive-through takeaways on Friday evenings, which have been offering all sorts of delicious dishes from curry to Norfolk fried chicken, pulled pork, pasta, meatballs, burgers, and theme nights including fish night and pizza night.

Jaime and Stephanie Garbutt who run Figbar and Salt in Norwich. Picture: Simon Finlay Jaime and Stephanie Garbutt who run Figbar and Salt in Norwich. Picture: Simon Finlay

Social distancing is easy – all people have to do is pre-order, drive up to the gazebo, pay via contactless, and take their food with them. To see the menu, which changes weekly, see their Facebook page. The farm shop is still open, offering takeaway afternoon teas, sausage rolls and cakes as normal.

Click here to find out more.

2. The Norfolk Mead, Coltishall

Shiki in Norwich can deliver sushi. Picture: Neil Perry Shiki in Norwich can deliver sushi. Picture: Neil Perry

The Norfolk Mead hotel is now offering its weekend takeaway luxury afternoon teas until the end of June. Available for collection, or delivery within 15 miles of their Coltishall base, the boxed up afternoon tea includes sandwiches, sausage rolls, scones and cakes as well as everything else you might need including homemade jam, clotted cream, tea bags and milk. You can also request additional wine or Prosecco.

It costs £15 per person, with £3 extra for delivery within 15 miles of Coltishall. They can be ordered online, by email at info@norfolkmead.co.uk or by phoning 01603 737 531. There is currently availability up until the end of June.

Click here to order.

The Norfolk Mead Hotel is offering takeaway afternoon tea during lockdown. Picture: The Norfolk Mead The Norfolk Mead Hotel is offering takeaway afternoon tea during lockdown. Picture: The Norfolk Mead

3. Benedicts, Norwich

Each week the award-winning restaurant run by former Morston Hall chef Richard Bainbridge and his wife Katja has a menu of two set three course meals to reheat in your oven so you can enjoy the fine dining experience at home. To whet your appetite, currently on offer is a starter of cheese soup, onion crumb and chives, a main course of North Sea cod en papillote with turnips, peas and seaweed butter, and for dessert the now famous Benedicts trifle with milk jam.

Click here for details.

Soul Cafe and Restaurant in King's Lynn is trialling takeaways. Picture: Soul Cafe and Restaurant Soul Cafe and Restaurant in King's Lynn is trialling takeaways. Picture: Soul Cafe and Restaurant

4. Bank House, King’s Lynn

Bank House has just launched Bank House Takeaways. On Friday and Saturday evenings you can choose from a selection of Bank House menu favourites, including antipasti and seafood platters, burgers, fish and chips, pasta, dressed crab and more.

Orders must be made by emailing info@thebankhouse.co.uk. Collections are between 6-9pm. For Friday collections orders must be received by 10pm on Thursday and for Saturdays the deadline is 10pm on Friday. Payment is by PayPal.

Click here to find out more.

5. Figbar and Salt, Norwich

Jaime and Steph Garbutt, the team behind Figbar and Salt in Norwich, have created the ultimate box of delights – a mezze of sweet and savoury favourites. Costing £35 (delivery is free to locations within two miles of their base at St John Maddermarket and £5 for locations between two to three miles away) they include a pot of lemon and herb butterbean dip, two servings of pea, mint, coriander and lime pearl barley with feta, two chipotle and parmesan cheese twists and two spicy merguez sausage rolls, plus two chocolate gianduja and hazelnut brownies, two stout mocha cakes, two funfetti cakes with passionfruit curd and cream cheese icing and two of the classic Figbar jaffa cakes. You can also add extras to your order including their famous hot chocolate – just add milk and stir.

Click here to order.

6. Eric’s Fish and Chips, Thornham and Holt

Eric’s Fish and Chips at Thornham and Holt are still frying, albeit with reduced opening times via click and collect only.

Go to the website to pre-order and pre-pay – both shops are open for collection every Wednesday from 4-8pm and on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 12-2pm and 4-8pm.

Click here for the menu.

7. The Jolly Sailors, Brancaster Staithe

With new social distancing measures implemented, the pizza oven is being fired up and the Jolly Sailors at Brancaster Staithe is reopening for A Jolly Takeaway. The menu will be available Wednesday-Saturday from 4-9pm and from 12-5pm on Sundays. A range of sides, beers, wines and soft drinks are also available to go with and more dishes are set to be added in the coming weeks.

Pizzas must be pre-ordered by phone or email, no walk-ins, and paid for by card and sover the phone – you will be allocated a pick up time.

Click here for details.

8. Gringo’s, Norwich

Gringo’s is offering Mexican street food, including tacos, nachos and churros for pick up or delivery in Norwich every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5-10pm.

Click here for details.

9. Don Txoko, Norwich

Don Txoko in Norwich has teamed up with Fat Elvis to create some delicious Spanish-infused dishes. A set menu (£15 per person) includes an 80-day dry aged Galacian Blond and Norfolk beef burger topped with Payoyo cheese from Cadiz and Cecina de buey from León, and Fat Elvis burger sauce, plus ox cheek croquettes, paratas bravas, and Basque cheesecake.

Or the Tapas for Two selection (£25) includes pan con tomate, tortilla, an assortment of croquetas, boquerones, jamon Iberico and cecina (cured beef) with breadsticks. Delivery is available to NR1, NR2, NR3, NR4 6 and NR4 7 postcodes, with a £3.50 charge.

To order email hello@dontxoko.com.

Click here for information.

10. The Dabbling Duck, Great Massingham

This popular west Norfolk pub-restaurant is now offering a takeaway service #IntheBarn. Wednesday nights are curry nights, Friday is pizza night and on Saturday take your pick from some delicious street food favourites. Orders must be made a minimum of 24 hours in advance and be collected from the front of the pub.

Click here to see the menu and pre-order.

11. XO Kitchen, Norwich

This NR3 foodie hotspot at The Artichoke is offering takeaway and delivery. Recent gourmet delights on the menu have included pork belly ramen and caramalised miso banana with chocolate mousse and cocoa pops. Go to XO Kitchen on Facebook to see what they’re up to.

12. The Bell, Cawston

The Bell at Cawston is serving up a variety of takeaway options, including Sunday roasts, Friday night fish and chips and pub menu favourites. See their Facebook page for details.

13. The Pigs, Edgefield

The Pigs at Edgefield is collaborating with Back To Your Place to create roast boxes, which are available to collect from the pub every Sunday.

Choose between pork belly, chicken, beef or a vegan nut roast, complete with all the trimmings (roast potatoes, roasted roots, savoy cabbage, cauliflower cheese, Yorkshire puddings and gravy), for £15 per person. And for an extra £6 you can add a classic dessert of either apple crumble or sticky toffee pudding with custard.

They must be pre-ordered and orders must be made by 7pm on the Friday before collection. Diners will be allocated a 15 minute time slot on Sunday to collect their order, between 12pm and 5pm.

To order, email laura@backtoyourplace.co.uk or call 01263 714800.

Click here for more details.

14. Harry’s at the Hatch, Norwich

Harry’s in Chapelfield Gardens has just opened up a takeaway, open daily from 10am-8pm, serving breakfast baps, burgers, hot dogs and sides.

15. Gonzos Tearoom, Norwich

Gonzos’ famous burgers and wings can now be delivered across the city. The tempting burger menu includes the Fat Elvis, which comes stacked with brie, bacon and cranberry sauce and the Durty Gurty with peanut butter and jelly, spicy sriracha and bacon. Veggie and vegan options are also available. See their Facebook and Instagram pages for details of how to order.

16. Flaming Galah’s, Norwich

Aussie pie stop Flaming Galah’s is trialling a collection service from its Ber Street shop from June 4-5. As well as ready to eat meaty and veggie pastry delights, incuding their Bonza deal which comes with mash, mushy peas and gravy, they’ll also be doing part-cooked pies for you to pop in the oven at home.

Pies must be pre-ordered and collected between 12-5pm both days – see their Facebook page for the menu and to get in touch.

17. Taste of Lisbon, Norwich

Holidays may be on hold for the foreseeable future, but a Taste of Lisbon can deliver a flavour of Portugal to your door, with Bacalhau à lagareiro (Grilled cod) and pastel de nata custard tarts among the favourites on offer. Get in touch with them via their Facebook page.

18. The Recruiting Sergeant, Horstead

The Recruiting Sergeant at Horstead has launched a restaurant quality takeaway menu which is available on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4-9pm, including sharing buckets, fish and chips and kids’ meals, as well as Sergeant favourites such as pan-fried Dover sole, slow-braised lamb shank, steak and kidney pudding, and prime cuts of Swannington Farm to Fork steak. They also do roasts from noon-3pm on Sundays. Limited local delivery may also be available. Orders must be made in advance by phoning 01603 737077.

Click here for details

19. The Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross

Chef Patron Daniel Smith has created a trio of Dine@Home set menus so that people can click and collect and still enjoy The Wildebeest experience at home.

Starters include charred Norfolk asparagus, creamed goat’s cheese, chervil butter and beetroot relish, mains include ras el hanout confit Gressingham duck leg, butternut squash, butterbean and chorizo cassoulet with tenderstem broccoli, carrot ribbons and sauté Savoy cabbage and we love the sound of sticky date pudding, caramel sauce, hazelnut crumb and crème fraiche for dessert.

Some home preparation is required and the menus come with easy to follow instructions.

Click here to find out more.

20. Number 29, Burnham Market

Number 29 at Burnham Market is offering takeways every Friday night from 5pm- 8pm, alternating between wood fired pizzas, curry night and traditionally wrapped fish and chips and sausage and chips. They also offer click and collect family roasts and special events coming up include a date night menu of Wells lobster served thermidor with fries, mixed leaves, garlic aioli, plus chocolate brownie cheesecake with warm chocolate sauce for dessert, a May bank holiday afternoon tea and a Father’s Day menu.

Food must be ordered and paid for over the phone in advance by calling 01328 738498 and you’ll be given an agreed collection time when you order.

Click here for more.

21. Soul Cafe, King’s Lynn

Soul Cafe in King’s Lynn is trialling takeaways of selected dishes from its menu of Caribbean favourites. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram to see what’s on offer or contact soulbookings@yahoo.com

22. Vegan Dough Co, Norwich

An offshoot of super stylish vegan restuarant Erpingham House, the Vegan Dough Co’s meat and dairy free 12-inch pizzas are available on Deliveroo.

Click here to see the menu.

23. Shiki, Norwich

A favourite on the city’s restaurant scene for more than a decade, Shiki’s authentic Japanese cuisine is available for collection or delivery (charges may apply). The menu includes a selection of donburi with rice or noodles, onigiri, katsu, bento boxes, and their exquisite sushi and sashimi.

Click here to see the full menu.

24. Honest Kitchen, Norwich

In addition to its tasty and wholesome lunch bowls and sweet treats, which it delivers around the city on weekdays, Honest Kitchen has now added weekend DIY brunch boxes to the menu.

Including Scandi style smoked and cured salmon, rye bread, beetroot ricotta, sliced cucumber, homemade granola with goji berry and coconut, thick Greek yoghurt, Norfolk honey a fresh fruit mix and Wild Norfolk flowers for the finishing touches, they’re available for one, couples or in a family size box. They can be delivered on Saturday or Sunday.

For more details follow them on Instagram at @honestkitchen.norwich or click here to see the menu.

25. Marmalade’s Bistro, Sheringham

Marmalade’s Bistro at Sheringham has launched a takeaway menu of selected main courses – including its braised chipotle brisket – a children’s menu and desserts such as apricot and pistachio bread and butter pudding. Dishes must be pre-ordered and payment will be taken over the phone. Pick-ups are available Wednesday-Saturday, 5.30-8.30pm. Call 01263 822830 or email info@marmaladesbistro.co.uk

See them on Twitter @marmaladeschef and on Instagram @marmaladesbistro.

26. Grosvenor Fish Bar, Norwich

The award-winning Grosvenor Fish Bar’s click and collect and delivery service has proved hugely popular in the city.

To comply with social distancing measures, orders must be made and paid for in advance – no walk-ins – via the Uber Eats app for delivery or click here to order and collect.

27. The Ingham Swan

Sister restuarant of The Wildebeest, The Ingham Swan is also offering a selection of Dine@Home set menus showcasing seasonal produce which can be cooked at home, on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Dishes currently on offer include a starter of charred asparagus, confit egg yolk, Baron Bigod cheese, aioli and crispy onion, a main course of pesto baked corn fed chicken breast, goat’s cheese puree potato, roasted squash and tenderstem broccoli and a dessert of sticky toffee pudding, caramel sauce, oat crumb and creme Anglaise. All dishes come with easy to follow cooking and assembly instructions.

Click here for the menus and to order.

28. Thornham Deli

As well as groceries, Thornham Deli can deliver pizza, soups, frozen ready meals, pastries, pies and desserts in Thornham and the surrounding villages (minimum £10 spend required). The deli is also open from 8am-2pm on weekdays.

Call 07833 392584 to place your order.

Click here for more information.

29. Back To The Garden, Letheringsett

Back To The Garden has a wide range of deli delights, plus fruit, veggies and groceries available to collect or for delivery on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Click here for details.

30. Stoke Mill, Stoke Holy Cross

Stoke Mill has launched a Friday and Saturday click and collect takeaway service, including gourmet weekend hampers for two, takeaway fish and chips on Friday evenings and heat at home ready meals – and they’re also now taking orders for Father’s Day hampers and gourmet Sunday roasts. They also do a Saturday hamper delivery service to the NR4 6, NR14 7, NR14 8 and NR15 1 postcodes (£7.50 delivery charge applies).

Click here for full details.

31. Fat Teds Streat Food, Sheringham

Fat Teds Streat Food is planning to re-open soon, with a dedicated phone and collect service for those who’ve been missing their flatbreads, burgers, dirty fries and nachos. And there will be paw prints two metres apart on the ground to ensure that customers can socially distance when they pick up their food.

Click here for details.