Nominate your active inspirations now for the Active Norfolk Awards

Norfolk Sports Awards 2018 Winner of Winners Tim Scott, centre, flanked by Young Sportsperson Lauren Hemp and Sports Personality of the Year Robert Lambert

Do you know a tireless club volunteer, a motivating coach, or an inspirational person who has become active to improve their health and wellbeing? Now is your time to give them the recognition they deserve, by nominating them for an Active Norfolk Award.

Host Darren Eadie at The 2018 Norfolk Sports Awards at Open, Norwich

Now in its 13th year, the Active Norfolk Awards (formerly the Norfolk Sports Awards), will be a night to recognise and honour those people and organisations that are helping the people of Norfolk to achieve their best, improve their health and wellbeing through physical activity, and those who are achieving incredible things in sport.

Last year female footballing star Lauren Hemp from North Walsham scooped the Young Sports Personality of the Year for her incredible accomplishments on the pitch as part of the England Under 20s, and Norwich-based Pace of Mind running group won the Activity in the Community award for supporting people living with mild to moderate mental health conditions to improve their mental and physical health.

Now it's time for you to make sure that your sporting and active inspirations get the recognition they deserve!

Ben Jones, Director of Active Norfolk: "We're pleased to launch the Active Norfolk Awards this year. We hope the new name for the Awards encourages more people to find inspiration in people, groups, and organisations that are improving their lives through increased physical activity, as well as their sporting role models. Every year the Awards give us a chance to shine a light on the incredible achievements within sports and physical activity that are happening across Norfolk and we look forward to another inspirational night this year!"

Entertainment at the 2018 Norfolk Sports Awards at Open, Norwich

This year's awards evening is on Thursday, November 21 at Open in Norwich, and will be hosted by ITV anchor Becky Jago.

Make sure your coach, club, or person that you admire for their efforts in improving their physical activity gets the recognition they deserve.

Active Norfolk want as many nominations as possible from across the County. From athletics to water-skiing, and from bowls to yachting, to active schools and sporty workplaces, volunteers, coaches, and those that are using physical activity to make a difference to people and communities - nominate those people who you think deserve to be honoured.

Nominations are now open for all the categories, which can be made online from today at www.activenorfolk.org

Active Norfolk Sports Awards Active Norfolk Sports Awards

Entries close at midnight on Sunday, October 6.

CATEGORIES AND CRITERIA

The Active Inspiration Award

Sponsored by Sentinel Leisure Trust

This award recognises an individual who has significantly improved their health and wellbeing by becoming more active either through sport, exercise or active recreation in the past year, and is a positive role model that will inspire other people.

Activity in the Community Award

Sponsored by Sportspark

This award recognises a physical activity programme that has brought or improved access to physical activity in a local community with the aim to improve participants' health and wellbeing.

BBC Unsung Hero

Sponsored by BBC Radio Norfolk

This award recognises volunteers who have made a significant contribution to a community group, club, or project / programme over the past 12 months - a dedicated volunteer who gives their time, energy and passion to support physical activity and sport.

Community Club of the Year

This award recognises a club that has increased participation in the activity, has made a big difference to a community, or made great progress during the year.

Youth Impact Award

Sponsored by Active Futures

This award recognises settings working with children and young people aged 0-19 that are supporting them to be healthy and active. This can be through:

 Improving awareness of the importance of physical activity

 Improving the provision and experience in sport, physical education, and physical activity

 Developing appropriate spaces for young people to be physically active

 Demonstrating effective use of Primary Premium funding to improve children and young people's physical competence and experience of PE

 Engaging young people who are most likely to be inactive

Active Workplace of the Year

This award recognises a workplace that supports active travel and facilitates employees to be physically active before, during, and after the working day to improve their health and wellbeing. Judges will consider the percentage of employees engaged relative to the size of the organisation.

Sports Team of the Year

Sponsored by Easton & Otley College

This award recognises a team that has made great achievements in their sport on a regional, national, or international level, or made great progress over the year.

Coach of the Year

Sponsored by 4sports

This award recognises coaches who have dedicated their time and resource to encourage sports participation and player development. This may also be a coach who has had a positive impact on raising the participation of 'inactive' participants in the community.

Achievement in Disability Sport

Sponsored by Independence Matters

This award recognises an individual who has made great progress during the year in disability sport, has achieved a great deal, or has raised the profile of disability sport in Norfolk.

Young Sportsperson of the Year

Sponsored by City College Norwich

This award recognises a young performer who has made great progress during the year, has achieved a great deal, or has made a big difference to a team. Must be aged 18 or under on September 30, 2019.

Sportsperson of the Year

This award recognises a male or female athlete who has made great progress during the year, has achieved a great deal or has made a big difference to a team. Must be aged 19 or over on September 30, 2019.