Search

Advanced search

Adapt and innovate to for a positive start to 2019

PUBLISHED: 11:29 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:29 19 December 2018

The introduction of GDPR came on May 25 this year Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The introduction of GDPR came on May 25 this year Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

photoschmidt 2018

Oliver Brabbins, head of the Business Law Team at Steeles Law, looks back on a year of change for business.

Oliver Brabbins, Steeles Law Picture: ContributedOliver Brabbins, Steeles Law Picture: Contributed

It is perhaps ironic that the one constant this year is that it has been a year of change. Businesses have had to adapt in 2018 to new realities that few could have once foreseen.

It is an inescapable fact that this year the headlines have been dominated by a single story: Brexit. The ongoing political drama that affects us all has dominated many discussions and parliamentary time like few other issues, with even the nature of our short-term relationship with the EU looking uncertain.

Away from Brexit, in 2018 there has been a focus on the empowerment of individuals with the #metoo movement bringing, in particular, workplace sexual harassment under further scrutiny.

In what the government hailed as a victory for consumers, businesses found themselves no longer able to charge fees for taking payments by credit cards. This has, however, meant that some businesses were faced with making painful changes to their business model.

Deliveroo was among the big companies involved in cases about of workers in the evolving 'gig economy' Picture: ANTONY KELLYDeliveroo was among the big companies involved in cases about of workers in the evolving 'gig economy' Picture: ANTONY KELLY

In May, when the GDPR came into force, there was a significant change to how businesses use our personal data.

Although there has been much focus on high profile data breaches and scandals, there also remains much confusion and uncertainty.

One thing is for certain, as our lives become more and more entwined with the internet, privacy and data protection will not go away. There has been increased scrutiny of our workplaces with some employers publicly forced to defend allegations of low wages, allegations of ill-treatment, inequality or abusive workplaces.

Employment tribunal cases have continued to rise, the latest statistics showing claims up 38pc on the same quarter in 2017.

The Belfast bakery at the centre of a court case about a cake with a pro-gay marriage slogan Picture: Brian Lawless/PA WireThe Belfast bakery at the centre of a court case about a cake with a pro-gay marriage slogan Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

This year, however, a case whether a bakery could decline an order to produce a cake with a message supporting gay marriage started to feel out the boundaries of the drive towards equality. In a decision staying close to the technical wording of the Equality Act 2018, the Supreme Court held that a business is free to object to a message and not, impermissibly, the messenger.

However, in an age of social media, with the possibility of reputational damage, Parliament and the courts are no longer the only drivers of change.

Elsewhere, a continued string of cases against the likes of Deliveroo, Hermes and Uber test the rights of workers in the evolving “gig economy”.

It remains to be seen how the twin pillars of innovation and Brexit will change the face of our workforce; we have already seen increased interest in exploring opportunities for new efficiencies.

In 2018, workplace sexual harassment came under intense scrutiny Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotoIn 2018, workplace sexual harassment came under intense scrutiny Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

If anything is certain it is that the businesses able to adapt and innovate are the ones best-placed to succeed as we bid farewell to 2018, a year of change.

www.steeleslaw.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Most Read

Freak accident for boy aged 10 on Exmouth seafront features in new BBC program

Santa visits Harry in hospital on Christmas Eve 2016. Picture: DAAT.

Weather warning issued for East Devon with flooding ‘likely’

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain. Picture: Met Office

Teenager denies rape and attempted murder of girl in Exmouth

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exmouth home cook takes menu to national final

Sue's main - Stuffed Pork Tenderloin with Sweet Potato Puree, braised vegetables and a cider sauce. Picture: Teflon.

£8,400 worth of goods stolen from vans in East Devon at the weekend

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Christmas is about giving’ - Single mother organises free Christmas meal for homeless

Chloe Brooker has organised The Free Festive Feast in Lowestoft. Photo: Chloe Brooker.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Police forensic vans at Saffron Square murder scene. PIC: Peter Walsh

Police chief promises to “surge” officers into local communities after scrapping PCSOs

More Police officers are set to be patrolling Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ghostly theatrical dining experience coming to haunted Norwich building

The former court in the Guildhall in Norwich Credit: Bill Smith

Commuters face delays on A47 following crash and a broken man hole cover

Crash in Hockering on the A47. Picture: DANIEL BENNETT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists