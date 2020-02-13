Fourteen reasons to fall in love with the Norfolk coast

Cromer Pier Picture: JP Appleton/iwitness.com (c) copyright newzulu.com

February 14 is Valentine's Day and the festival of love is the ideal excuse to find 14 reasons to love the Norfolk coast. From west to east:

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hunstanton Cliffs at Sunset Picture: Matthew Usher Hunstanton Cliffs at Sunset Picture: Matthew Usher

- Hunstanton for striped cliffs and sunsets over the sea.

- Holme for the mysterious timber circle discovered in 1998. Dubbed Seahenge turned out to be more than 4,000 years old and you can see the remarkable timbers at Lynn Museum. Look out to sea at low tide - another Seahenge still lies beyond the shore.

Happisburgh Lighthouse is painted in the traditional red and white colours. Picture: Nick Butcher Happisburgh Lighthouse is painted in the traditional red and white colours. Picture: Nick Butcher

- Titchwell for bird watching in the watery wonderland where avocets, bearded tits and marsh harriers nest.

- Holkham for its huge bay and pine-fringed shore.

- Wells for shells, beach huts and a train ride from quay to beach.

- Blakeney for boating.

- Sheringham for the excitement of its Viking festival with battles and a boat burning on the beach.

You may also want to watch:

- West Runton for fossils and rock pools, and just offshore, the longest chalk reef in the world stretches for 20 miles along the coast of Norfolk.

- Cromer for its pier from which you can see a sunrise and a sunset, and its End of The Pier show which is the only show of its kind left in the world. Down on the beach, when the waves are not big enough to surf, the sea is calm enough to paddle board.

- Mundesley for traditional family fun.

- Happisburgh for its lighthouse and the earliest evidence of humans outside Africa. The footprints of five people, from 850,000 years ago, were found at Happisburgh, near the oldest hand axe in north west Europe.

- Winterton for dunes.

- Yarmouth for its historic wooden roller coaster. It's been wowing thrill-seekers at the Pleasure Beach for almost 90 years and is famous for having a brake-man ride every coaster. And for the even-older Hippodrome which has been amazing circus-goers for well over a century as the main ring transforms into a swimming pool mid-show.

- Gorleston for its golden sands and fine promenade.