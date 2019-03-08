new

Norfolk's most inspiring women - who has been nominated this week?

Katrina Archant

Liz Edwards Liz Edwards

Nominations keep pouring in to help our quest to find the 100 most inspiring women in Norfolk.

If you would like to nominate somebody, please write to liz.nice@archant.co.uk, including 100 words to explain why you believe the woman of your choice should be nominated. A panel of experts and our sponsors, Norwich High School for Girls, BDO, Adnams, Birketts and Spire, will meet in August to pick the final 100. The women chosen will then be invited to a special dinner at Brasteds on October 10 to celebrate their achievements and the contribution they make to Norfolk life.

The closing date for nominations will be July 31.

Ros Brown Photo : Steve Adams Ros Brown Photo : Steve Adams

This week's nominations are...

Katrina Kelly

For her work with the homeless

Helen Walsham Helen Walsham

I am a GP at East Norfolk Medical Practice. We are based in Great Yarmouth and have a large number of patients with drug and alcohol issues and also look after the homeless population alongside the Salvation Army and other local agencies.

We are working closely with local organisations and businesses to improve the quality of life of our population.

We have a lady called Katrina Kelly who is a miracle worker. As a life connector for vulnerable and homeless patients, she is the most dedicated person I have ever worked with in the NHS. She never judges people and always goes out of her way to help.

As an example of her work, she persuaded a man at the Salvation Army drop in centre, who had been sleeping rough for three months, to come and see his GP with foot pain. The result was the patient had trench foot and was admitted for a partial amputation. Without her input, it is likely he would have lost a leg or died of septicaemia.

Charlotte Parish Charlotte Parish

She has rehoused multiple patients working with the council and other agencies. She helps find temporary accommodation and signposts people to foodbanks. We work closely with Mandalay CIC raising awareness of the needs of our local Foodbanks, collecting for our Christmas stocking appeal and having fun at our weekly cafe TATA Talk away take away, for people who are homeless or lonely or just want a chat.

Through her work within the practice alongside our other fabulous staff she is improving quality and care of a vulnerable group of patients previously overlooked.

I would like to nominate Katrina as one of the most inspiring women in Norfolk.

Ailsa Sheldon, GP

katharine power katharine power

Liz Edwards and Ros Brown

Norfolk community law service

"I should like to nominate Liz Edwards and Ros Brown for their long-term service and support to the Norfolk Community Law Service. Both former senior officers with Norwich City Council, Liz was very much involved in the founding back in 1985 of the Norwich and District Legal Service Committee which, after Ros joined in 2003, in 2005 became the Norfolk Community Law Service to reflect its commitment to the whole of Norfolk. Today the NCLS, from its base in St Clements House, and elsewhere in Norfolk, provides a range of free legal advice services on debt, welfare benefits, domestic abuse, family, employment and in immigration issues. From the outset Liz was on the Board of Directors, with Ros becoming Chief Executive Officer in 2003, a job she continued to carry out while City Sheriff. Without them NCLS would never have been able to continue to meet the need that it does, which has become all the greater with the cuts in legal aid, and they both fully deserve to be included in the list of Norfolk's 100 most inspiring women."

Jess Shanahan Jess Shanahan

Nominated by Brenda Ferris

Deputy Lieutenant, former Sheriff and Lord Mayor, former long-serving City Councillor

Helen Walsham

Businesswoman

We would like to nominate Helen Walsham, COO and Deputy Chief Executive, Flagship Group

She is a shining example of women in business and as importantly women in housing. Helen is committed to creating a workplace which empowers choice and access to opportunity for all. A commitment which is having a tangible impact with the introduction of a number of approaches in creating environments for women to thrive.

She recently launched a women in leadership mentoring programme to help untap a reservoir of female talent, helping women overcome personal and work challenges and fulfil their potential. She exclaims and celebrates all women and presents a new perspective for them. She was also behind the very first modern workplace WI (in the region), 'Girls at 31' which includes members aged 19-71.

Nominated by Lorna Blackmore, Lisa Collen, Marie-Claire Delbrouque, Flagship Group

Charlotte Parish

For her work with children with autism

Iwould like to nominate Charlotte Parish either for Women in Education or Fundraisers. She has been a champion of SEN issues facing families across Norfolk for years now, working hard to make sure there are support networks for families who have children with SEN. She established the Wherry Friends Association, a vital charity which aims to support The Wherry School, a Norfolk based school for students between 4 - 19 with autism. She is the chair of trustees for SENsational, a charity that supports families with children living with autism, and has done amazing work. She set SENsational up as an official charity and was instrumental in growing both of these organisations from scratch in Norfolk and supporting families with SEN.

Nominated by: Vicki Bowden

Katharine Power

Veterinary Surgeon, Vets 1 Small Animal Hospital and Referrals

Katharine leads a team of 32 in a thriving Small Animal Veterinary Hospital. Born and educated in Norfolk following a degree in Veterinary Medicine she founded the practice in Downham Market in 2013. What began life as one vet and a car has transformed into a Veterinary Hospital nestled in a converted barn. Katharine's dedication to the team she works with, the clients she serves and the pets she looks after is reflected in the rapid growth and success of the business.

Her work ethic is incomparable, her dedication whole-hearted. Inspirational describes the respect Katharine has from her team and her clients.

Nominated by Lizzie Major

Sarah-Jayne Lumley.

Triharder ambassador

She is a fantastic inspiration to so many. She is a triharder ambassador inspiring women to try open water swimming, running and cycling. In addition she qualified last year as an Ironman completing the Italian course course in just over 15 hours. Last week she ran the Angles Way ultra marathon (50k). All this when she is a single working mum to two wonderful small boys plus a great singer in a band.

If this inspirational lady doesn't qualify not sure who would.

Nominated by: Diane Baldry

Jess Shanahan

Superwoman

I'd like to nominate my friend, Jess Shanahan, as one of the most inspiring 100 women in Norfolk because I believe she truly deserves the recognition, as she's worked so hard to create her own success and improve that of the people around her.

Jess grew up in Mundesley and now lives in Norwich. She's been a journalist for over a decade and runs her own PR agency - Jet Social - as well as various successful projects like Love Norfolk and Feeling Stylish. She has made a name for herself in the motorsport world and was the boss of a Porsche racing team before launching Racing Mentor in 2016, wherein she coaches racing drivers on building and/or improving on their careers. This led to her releasing a book - Get Paid to Race - in 2018, labelled 'the sponsorship bible' by readers, and she is also BBC Radio Norfolk's go-to motoring expert. At only 30 years old, her success is only just beginning - especially as she's already working on another book. I've never met anybody who works so hard to achieve what she wants, or who's so optimistic and ambitious about the future.

Nominated by: Nell Walker

