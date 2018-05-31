Work starts on 95 new homes in village set to almost double in size

Michael Cramp of Flagship Group (left) and Paul Pitcher of Wellington cut the first sod at the site of 95 new homes at Great Ellingham. Picture: Newman Associates PR Newman Associates PR

Work has begun on the construction of the latest housing development in a small village that is facing expansion set to almost double its population.

Planned housing developments will almost double the size of Great Ellingham. Picture: Ian Robertson/Geograph Planned housing developments will almost double the size of Great Ellingham. Picture: Ian Robertson/Geograph

The Flagship Housing development will see a mixture of 95 two-, three- and four-bedroom open market properties, 79 for sale and 16 for affordable housing built in Great Ellingham, near Attleborough.

The £16 million project, on land at Hingham Road and Attleborough Road, is due to be completed in phases between November 2020 and December 2022.

It will also see a new roundabout constructed at a dangerous junction near the primary school to improve traffic flow through the village.

The site of 95 new homes now under construction in Great Ellingham. Picture: Google The site of 95 new homes now under construction in Great Ellingham. Picture: Google

Flagship Group's delivery manager Michael Cramp joined Paul Pitcher, managing director of contractor Wellington, to cut the first sod at the site.

Mr Cramp said: "We have worked closely with a number of partners, including Wellington Construction, to reach this point.

"This development serves as a good example of how different organisations working together can reach a common, beneficial goal - enabling us to increase both the pace and scale of our new home delivery.

"Great Ellingham will not only provide an element of affordable homes but solve a significant local issue by dedicating land to improve the surrounding infrastructure."

It is one of several housing schemes in Great Ellingham and was granted planning permission last year along with 153 homes on land between Hingham Road and Watton Road by Davidge Development Ltd.

With a further 185 planning permissions already in place, the village, currently made up of around 525 homes, will almost double in size.

It currently has just one primary school, a village hall, a post office and pub, and is also home to the Breckland Astronomical Observatory, prompting concerns over the impact of light pollution on some of the darkest skies in Norfolk.

Villagers have expressed their concerns over the additional strain the extra housing could place on the existing infrastructure and the lack of affordable housing in the mix of homes.

Great Ellingham Parish Council said while it supported the Flagship development it was "disappointed" that only 16 affordable units, instead of the 24 stipulated in Breckland District Council's Local Plan, will be provided.