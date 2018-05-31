Demolition begins on historic hotel

The Glendavon Hotel on Railway Road in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Demolition work has begun on a historic Norfolk hotel.

The Glendavon Hotel on Railway Road in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop The Glendavon Hotel on Railway Road in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Builders have started knocking down the interior of the Glendevon Hotel in King's Lynn, which is set to be turned into six townhouses.

It is understood the building's exterior will not be destroyed and will instead be refurbished to accommodate the townhouses, however outbuildings to the rear will be.

Property agent Calvert Brain and Fraulo confirmed its client had sold the building and that work had begun on the site.

A glimpse inside the Glendevon Hotel which is having its interior demolished. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske A glimpse inside the Glendevon Hotel which is having its interior demolished. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The derelict hotel has long been considered an eyesore in the town.

Alison Gifford, the chairman of King's Lynn Civic society, has been calling for West Norfolk Council to make a compulsory purchase on the building and take over the site.

She said in October this year: "[The Glendavon Hotel is] ugly, it's falling down, it keeps going to auction and people buy it and then do nothing with it. It needs a compulsory purchase."

The site's owner has been contacted for comment.