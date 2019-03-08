Logo

See inside this beautiful period home with a tennis court and golf course on sale for almost £1.6 million

PUBLISHED: 17:17 24 May 2019

Woodland Hall is on the market with Arnolds Keys for £1,595,000. Picture: Chris Taylor/Arnolds Keys

Woodland Hall is on the market with Arnolds Keys for £1,595,000. Picture: Chris Taylor/Arnolds Keys

Copyright christaylorphoto.co.uk

Nestled on the borders of Norfolk and Suffolk in Redenhall with Harleston, this stunning five-bedroom property enjoys a central village location with easy access to the A140.

The main sitting room is also fitted with library shelving. Picture: Chris Taylor/Arnolds KeysThe main sitting room is also fitted with library shelving. Picture: Chris Taylor/Arnolds Keys

The property, which is currently on the market for £1,595,000 with Arnolds Keys, is well screened from the road and approached by a large shingle driveway. Once inside, it is immediately welcoming with a large entrance hall giving access to the principal rooms.

An interconnecting drawing room and dining room provides substantial entertaining space, with impressive fireplaces, cornice, ceiling roses and full height sash windows creating a cosy, period feel. The sitting room is fitted with substantial library shelving, with large windows providing fantastic views of the front garden. Beyond this there is a substantial garden room which maintains the property's original external features and provides a further space for entertaining with immediate access to an outdoor patio area.

The ground floor also has a fully fitted kitchen, utility room and fitted walk-in pantry, as well as a cloakroom. There is also a potential annexe offering a double bedroom and a good-sized bathroom with three piece suite.

Upstairs, a front-facing, first floor landing is bathed in glorious natural light and gives access to four bedrooms - three of which benefit from their own ensuite facilities - and a family bathroom.

Woodland Hall is currently for sale with Arnolds Keys for £1,595,000. Picture: Chris Taylor/Arnolds KeysWoodland Hall is currently for sale with Arnolds Keys for £1,595,000. Picture: Chris Taylor/Arnolds Keys

Outside, the property offers a substantial lawned area and a fully enclosed tennis court. There is also a four-hole golf course with multiple tee positions and wonderful woodland gardens with a diverse range of plants and trees. Towards the front of the property, there is a large pond and neighbouring dovecote.

Along with such fantastic living accommodation, the property also provides a wealth of development opportunity. There is approved planning permission for a two-storey 'cross-wing' extension to provide two further bedrooms, one ensuite and a further bathroom on the first floor as well as a new kitchen and breakfast room on the ground floor.

Further planning consent has also been granted for the conversion of two outbuildings to form a single storey, two-bedroom barn conversion and the and a two-storey three-bedroom barn conversion. These properties have been carefully designed by leading architect Richard Pike Associates and are situated immediately to the right hand side of the main entrance.

For more information about this property, contact Arnolds Keys on 01603 620551.

A welcoming entrance hall leads on to the principal rooms of the house. Picture: Chris Taylor/Arnolds KeysA welcoming entrance hall leads on to the principal rooms of the house. Picture: Chris Taylor/Arnolds Keys

Woodland Hall offers five good-sized bedrooms but approved planning permission means the possibility to develop more. Picture: Chris Taylor/Arnolds KeysWoodland Hall offers five good-sized bedrooms but approved planning permission means the possibility to develop more. Picture: Chris Taylor/Arnolds Keys

A substantial garden room can be found on the ground floor, offering lovely views and a light and airy space. Picture: Chris Taylor/Arnolds KeysA substantial garden room can be found on the ground floor, offering lovely views and a light and airy space. Picture: Chris Taylor/Arnolds Keys

Three of the bedrooms on the first floor have their own ensuite facilities. Picture: Chris Taylor/Arnolds KeysThree of the bedrooms on the first floor have their own ensuite facilities. Picture: Chris Taylor/Arnolds Keys

An impressive entrance hall sits at the heart of the property, offering a warm welcome. Picture: Chris Taylor/Arnolds KeysAn impressive entrance hall sits at the heart of the property, offering a warm welcome. Picture: Chris Taylor/Arnolds Keys

The property includes a number of stunning period features including impressive fireplaces, cornice and ceiling roses. Picture: Chris Taylor/Arnolds KeysThe property includes a number of stunning period features including impressive fireplaces, cornice and ceiling roses. Picture: Chris Taylor/Arnolds Keys

Woodland Hall is on sale for �1,595,000 with Arnolds Keys. Picture: Chris Taylor/Arnolds KeysWoodland Hall is on sale for �1,595,000 with Arnolds Keys. Picture: Chris Taylor/Arnolds Keys

You may also want to watch:

Woodland Hall offers extensive gardens. Picture: Chris Taylor/Arnolds KeysWoodland Hall offers extensive gardens. Picture: Chris Taylor/Arnolds Keys

The property features extensive gardens and includes a fully enclosed tennis court. Picture: Chris Taylor/Arnolds KeysThe property features extensive gardens and includes a fully enclosed tennis court. Picture: Chris Taylor/Arnolds Keys

Most Read

Mother who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby in toilets of department store

Baby born weighing 5lb 9oz born in Beales department store in Wisbech yesterday (Thu) at 2pm. The baby's mother had no idea she was pregnant - she had gone into the store to use the loo. Picture; KYLIE HAGGER.

Former Norwich City player ‘bottled’ on holiday in Ibiza

Graham Dorrans in action during the Sky Bet Championship. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Petty’ - Dad criticises academy’s decision to ban boys from Leavers’ Ball

Liam Reeve has been banned from the Lynn Grove prom for

One of the oldest houses in East Anglia goes up for sale for £7.75 million

Monks Hall estate near Diss which is for sale. Pic: Clarke & Simpson.

Police search for driver after flying chainsaw sets car on fire

The two chainsaws that fell from the back of a pick-up truck on the A11 near Red Lodge Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

B&M to open another store in Norfolk creating 60 new jobs

B&M are opening a new store in Thetford, Norfolk. Picture: B&M

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Petty’ - Dad criticises academy’s decision to ban boys from Leavers’ Ball

Liam Reeve has been banned from the Lynn Grove prom for

Mother who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby in toilets of department store

Baby born weighing 5lb 9oz born in Beales department store in Wisbech yesterday (Thu) at 2pm. The baby's mother had no idea she was pregnant - she had gone into the store to use the loo. Picture; KYLIE HAGGER.

2 Sisters Food Group reveals factory closure plans

2 Sisters Food Group in Witham is facing closure. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Village’s pub has been restored, redecorated and reopened

Some of the team who helped to Beeston Ploughshare pub. Pictured front and centre are the new pub manager Becca Musgrave and one of the volunteers, Kim Wheeler. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Rape accused DNA found on swab from alleged victim court hears

Police are leading an investigation after a women was raped in Lowestoft. Kimberley Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists