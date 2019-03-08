See inside this beautiful period home with a tennis court and golf course on sale for almost £1.6 million

Nestled on the borders of Norfolk and Suffolk in Redenhall with Harleston, this stunning five-bedroom property enjoys a central village location with easy access to the A140.

The property, which is currently on the market for £1,595,000 with Arnolds Keys, is well screened from the road and approached by a large shingle driveway. Once inside, it is immediately welcoming with a large entrance hall giving access to the principal rooms.

An interconnecting drawing room and dining room provides substantial entertaining space, with impressive fireplaces, cornice, ceiling roses and full height sash windows creating a cosy, period feel. The sitting room is fitted with substantial library shelving, with large windows providing fantastic views of the front garden. Beyond this there is a substantial garden room which maintains the property's original external features and provides a further space for entertaining with immediate access to an outdoor patio area.

The ground floor also has a fully fitted kitchen, utility room and fitted walk-in pantry, as well as a cloakroom. There is also a potential annexe offering a double bedroom and a good-sized bathroom with three piece suite.

Upstairs, a front-facing, first floor landing is bathed in glorious natural light and gives access to four bedrooms - three of which benefit from their own ensuite facilities - and a family bathroom.

Outside, the property offers a substantial lawned area and a fully enclosed tennis court. There is also a four-hole golf course with multiple tee positions and wonderful woodland gardens with a diverse range of plants and trees. Towards the front of the property, there is a large pond and neighbouring dovecote.

Along with such fantastic living accommodation, the property also provides a wealth of development opportunity. There is approved planning permission for a two-storey 'cross-wing' extension to provide two further bedrooms, one ensuite and a further bathroom on the first floor as well as a new kitchen and breakfast room on the ground floor.

Further planning consent has also been granted for the conversion of two outbuildings to form a single storey, two-bedroom barn conversion and the and a two-storey three-bedroom barn conversion. These properties have been carefully designed by leading architect Richard Pike Associates and are situated immediately to the right hand side of the main entrance.

For more information about this property, contact Arnolds Keys on 01603 620551.

