Be the Lord or Lady of the house at this 16th century country home on sale for £1.6m

Unique Wood Dalling Hall is offered to the market as a whole or in three lots. Picture: Brown & Co Archant

16th century Wood Dalling Hall has just been launched to the market with Brown & Co at a price of £1,650,000 and is available as a whole, or in three lots, to include a house, gardens, paddocks, stables, barn and its very own gatehouse.

Few houses of this stature come up for sale, says Peter Hornor, chartered surveyor at Brown & Co. Picture: Brown & Co Few houses of this stature come up for sale, says Peter Hornor, chartered surveyor at Brown & Co. Picture: Brown & Co

With its steeply pitched roofs, stunning gables and terracotta finials, you could be forgiven for making Downton Abbey comparisons when you first set eyes on Wood Dalling Hall.

“Few houses of this stature come on to the market at any one time,” says Peter Hornor, chartered surveyor at Brown & Co in Norwich. “There is so much on offer with Wood Dalling and we are all very excited about handling the sale, showing people around and looking after our clients.”

The property itself dates back to the late 16th century and has been, at various times, a guesthouse, a restaurant and a much-loved family home. While it has been recently renovated and improved throughout, it still retains much of its original character and now offers superb family accommodation over three floors.

Wood Dalling Hall is approached from the road with a private driveway leading up to the front of the house. An entrance porch leads on to the property's main rooms, which include a drawing room, dining room and library, complete with a wood-burning stove and plenty of natural light.

The kitchen has been designed with family in mind, offering various spaces for sitting, eating and cooking. Picture: Brown & Co The kitchen has been designed with family in mind, offering various spaces for sitting, eating and cooking. Picture: Brown & Co

The kitchen, which can be found at the rear of the dining room, has been designed with family in mind. It has three distinct areas for sitting, eating and cooking, as well as a central island unit. Towards the rear, there is access to a utility room and a secondary staircase gives way to a playroom.

On the first floor, an L-shaped landing leads on to three ensuite bedrooms. While one of these has a dressing room, it is the master bedroom which is particularly striking. This twin aspect room benefits from a central fireplace and glorious natural light, with stunning views over open farmland.

On the landing, a circular staircase leads upstairs, to the second floor, where there are four good-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms and a dressing room.

Outside, Wood Dalling Hall offers ample parking with an area of hard-standing ground to the rear of the property and a fully powered triple garage. This is brick-built, consisting of three separate garages with up and over doors.

The drawing room is just one of Wood Dalling's stunning reception rooms which still retain a number of period features. Picture: Brown & Co The drawing room is just one of Wood Dalling's stunning reception rooms which still retain a number of period features. Picture: Brown & Co

Pretty gardens surround the rest of the property, and can also be accessed from the utility room and kitchen. The formal garden includes a terraced area and offers a lovely, private space which also leads to a well-landscaped lawn with topiary and a number of brick stores. Come the summer months, this would make an ideal space for family parties and barbecues. The garden also provides access to the woodland belt, which is included with the sale of the property.

The Orangery is a comparatively recent addition to Wood Dalling Hall and enjoys a great deal of privacy. Inside, it features a wood burner and double doors which lead out on to the garden, as well as lovely views over the adjacent paddocks.

In addition to the paddocks, meadowland and woodland offered with the property is an unconverted barn. This offers a wealth of development opportunities, subject to the correct planning permission being obtained.

The gatehouse provides further self-contained living accommodation, with a reception room and open-plan kitchen/dining area on the ground floor and two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

Wood Dalling Hall has been a beloved family home for many years. Picture: Brown & Co Wood Dalling Hall has been a beloved family home for many years. Picture: Brown & Co

With its extensive land and combination of modern and historic living accommodation, Wood Dalling Hall is an exceptionally rare opportunity – not least because it is offered to the market as a complete lot, or divided into three. If divided, the main dwelling, with 28.72 acres of land, is priced at £1,250,000; the gatehouse at £150,000; and the barn, with 1.27 acres, at £250,000.

For more details, contact Brown & Co on 01603 629871.

Impressive Wood Dalling Hall boasts a long, private driveway and its very own gatehouse. Picture: Impressive Wood Dalling Hall boasts a long, private driveway and its very own gatehouse. Picture:

As well as the house, the property offers a triple garage, orangery, riding menage and unconverted barn. Picture: Brown & Co As well as the house, the property offers a triple garage, orangery, riding menage and unconverted barn. Picture: Brown & Co

Wood Dalling Hall is available to buy as a whole property, or in three lots. Picture: Brown & Co Wood Dalling Hall is available to buy as a whole property, or in three lots. Picture: Brown & Co

