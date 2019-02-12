Plan for flats to be built on site of former press works have been approved
PUBLISHED: 15:17 04 March 2019
Archant
Councillors have approved plans to build flats on site of a former press works in west Norfolk.
At a planning committee meeting held today in King’s Lynn, west Norfolk councillors unanimously approved the proposal by developer Waterfield Dudley based in Wisbech, to demolish the former Witley Press works on Church Street in Hunstanton and turn the site into flats.
Cecilia MaCaty lives just a few yards away from the proposed development on Church Street and welcomes the build.
“I and some of my neighbours on Church Street were really pleased with the planning application,” she said. “It seems to us a much-needed improvement to the area as well as providing some reasonably priced homes.
“We really urge the planning committee to approve the application and the new building will bring tremendous improvements, not only to Church street but the to overall appearance to the town centre. We look forward to welcoming our new neighbours.”