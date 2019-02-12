Decision to be made on plans for flats on site of former press works

Councillors are to be asked to approve plans for flats on the site of a former press works.

Original proposals for the former Witley Press works on Church Street in Hunstanton were turned down at the beginning of 2018, due to the flats being overly dominant and overshadowing adjacent properties.

Developer Waterfield Dudley based in Wisbech has made amendments to the plans, which will be debated at the West Norfolk planning committee meeting on Monday March 4.

The application proposes the creation of 15 two-bed flats and one one-bed flat with parking.

Church Street residents objected to plans on the basis that it would affect the right to light, with the height of the building being too tall and the claim that additional vehicles would cause traffic and parking congestion issues.

Councillors will be told that the resubmitted plans put in place to address the issues concerned.

The west Norfolk planning committee meets at King’s Lynn Town Hall at 10.30am.