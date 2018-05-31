Logo

See inside this £1.3m country home with quirky circular rooms and its own private lake

PUBLISHED: 09:54 27 March 2020

Willow House in Holme Hale, Breckland, is for sale for �1.3m. Picture: Fine & Country

Willow House in Holme Hale, Breckland, is for sale for �1.3m. Picture: Fine & Country

Archant

There’s something quite other-worldly about Willow House, a breathtaking five-bedroom ‘Arts and Crafts’ country home in Holme Hale.

Willow House in Holme Hale, Breckland, is for sale for �1.3m. Picture: Fine & CountryWillow House in Holme Hale, Breckland, is for sale for �1.3m. Picture: Fine & Country

It is on the market with Fine & Country for offers in the region of £1,300,000, and not only does it offer an abundance of spacious living accommodation, but its stunning grounds also create something of a private country haven.

Architecturally, Willow House is incredibly eye-catching. Constructed of traditional Norfolk flint, it features Gothic-arched windows and a remarkable steep-sided tiled roof which curves around at either end, giving it an Arts & Crafts appearance.

This creates some fabulous circular features, both outside and in and is the oldest part of the property, believed to date to around 1820. It was originally commissioned by a Swaffham-based doctor as a folly, with the washed-brick extension at the rear a much later addition.

Inside, the home offers an abundance of space, both for entertaining and everyday living. Highlights include the oval reception room with three windows providing superb views of the lake, the reception hall with its sweeping staircase leading up to the first floor and the spacious drawing and dining rooms.

Willow House in Holme Hale, Breckland, is for sale for �1.3m. Picture: Fine & CountryWillow House in Holme Hale, Breckland, is for sale for �1.3m. Picture: Fine & Country

The kitchen is well-fitted with a range of country-style units and includes access to a good-sized utility area with walk-in pantry and full-sized laundry maid. There is also a study and cloakroom on the ground floor.

Upstairs, there are five generous bedrooms and a sixth which is located in a circular room at the side of the property. This would make an ideal dressing room or nursery.

There are also two ensuite bath/shower rooms and a generous-sized family bathroom.

The grounds of Willow House are just as spectacular. Extensive garden areas are well laid out and have been maintained to an exceptional standard. Views of the garden can be enjoyed from the stone terrace, as well as the garden room, which is located in a separate external structure built into the property’s south wall.

Willow House in Holme Hale, Breckland, is for sale for �1.3m. Picture: Fine & CountryWillow House in Holme Hale, Breckland, is for sale for �1.3m. Picture: Fine & Country

The L-shaped lake is sizeable, large enough for a small boat, and features two islands in the centre. It is bordered by an area of small trees and spring bulbs and extends to approximately two acres.

From the perimeter of the lake there is a small woodland path and the surrounding area is teeming with wildlife, including a large variety of birds, deer and foxes.

The property also includes a large gravelled driveway which sweeps around from the front of the house to the north, and is where a brick and flint garage block can be found, including two garages and a workshop. There is a further integrated large double garage with enormous full-length open plan accommodation above. Ideal for a home office or games room.

There is also a detached block comprising a store, wood store and open shed.

Willow House in Holme Hale, Breckland, is for sale for �1.3m. Picture: Fine & CountryWillow House in Holme Hale, Breckland, is for sale for �1.3m. Picture: Fine & Country

For more information about this property, please contact Fine & Country on 01328 618000/01328 854190.

Willow House in Holme Hale, Breckland, is for sale for �1.3m. Picture: Fine & CountryWillow House in Holme Hale, Breckland, is for sale for �1.3m. Picture: Fine & Country

Willow House in Holme Hale, Breckland, is for sale for �1.3m. Picture: Fine & CountryWillow House in Holme Hale, Breckland, is for sale for �1.3m. Picture: Fine & Country

Willow House in Holme Hale, Breckland, is for sale for �1.3m. Picture: Fine & CountryWillow House in Holme Hale, Breckland, is for sale for �1.3m. Picture: Fine & Country

Willow House in Holme Hale, Breckland, is for sale for £1.3m. Picture: Fine & CountryWillow House in Holme Hale, Breckland, is for sale for £1.3m. Picture: Fine & Country

Willow House in Holme Hale, Breckland, is for sale for �1.3m. Picture: Fine & CountryWillow House in Holme Hale, Breckland, is for sale for �1.3m. Picture: Fine & Country

