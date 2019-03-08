Logo

Take a look inside this 16th century Suffolk farmhouse up for sale for £795,000

PUBLISHED: 10:54 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 19 July 2019

Willow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of £795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyre

Willow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of £795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyre

Archant

Character, space and all the mod cons you could need - this Grade II listed farmhouse at Chediston Green in Suffolk has it all, including an excellent range of purpose-built outbuildings.

Willow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of �795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyreWillow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of �795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyre

Nestled in just over two acres of well-maintained grounds, Willow Farm is currently on the market with Musker McIntyre at a guide price of £795,000.

Inside, there is a charming entrance hall which leads on to a reception room on either side. To the right, there is a lovely sitting room with impressive timber beams and a stunning red brick fireplace and, to the left, a generously-proportioned dining room.

There is also a study, bathroom and spacious kitchen on this floor, which is well-equipped with a good range of handmade units and currently serves as an informal dining area.

READ MORE: See inside the iconic Georgian windmill that 'belongs to Norfolk'

Willow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of �795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyreWillow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of �795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyre

Upstairs there is an impressive 18ft room which is a light and airy space and has both east and west-facing windows. This has served as a playroom and a family room but offers ample potential - perhaps as an additional bedroom and/or bathroom - or could simply be enjoyed as it is.

There are also two good-sized double bedrooms on this floor and a large master suite which features beautiful timber beams and a gorgeous high-vaulted ceiling. It also has access to a large dressing room and an ensuite shower room.

READ MORE: A watermill restored by a Norfolk TV presenter has gone up for sale

While the main house itself offers an abundance of superbly appointed accommodation, it also comes with an excellent range of purpose-built outbuildings. These include a coach-house, which has enough space for up to four vehicles, and a separate workshop with extensive office space above.

Willow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of �795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyreWillow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of �795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyre

For more information about this property, contact Musker McIntyre on 01986 888205.

Willow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of �795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyreWillow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of �795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyre

Willow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of �795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyreWillow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of �795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyre

Willow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of £795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyreWillow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of £795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyre

Willow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of £795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyreWillow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of £795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyre

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Boy, 12, arrested after two knives found at Norfolk high school

North Walsham High School. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk family’s £4.5m farm is being sold for the first time since 1823

Elizabeth Purdy's family is selling Green Farm at Paston for the first time since 1823. It is valued at £4.5m. Picture: Chris Hill

Residents’ anger over vandalism and drug use in north Norwich

Residents have spoken of problems in the area after cars were vandalised in the Silver Street and Silver Road area of Norwich. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Person hit by train between Norwich and London

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police close NDR following concerns for woman’s safety

Police have closed the NDR in both directions following concerns for a woman's safety. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Run Norwich 2019: Everything you need to know

Runners get started at last year's Run Norwich event. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Boy, 12, arrested after two knives found at Norfolk high school

North Walsham High School. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk family’s £4.5m farm is being sold for the first time since 1823

Elizabeth Purdy's family is selling Green Farm at Paston for the first time since 1823. It is valued at £4.5m. Picture: Chris Hill

Running column: Run Norwich will mark the end of a journey for Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong before the start of last year's Run Norwich event. Picture: Alison Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists