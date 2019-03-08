Take a look inside this 16th century Suffolk farmhouse up for sale for £795,000

Willow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of £795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyre Archant

Character, space and all the mod cons you could need - this Grade II listed farmhouse at Chediston Green in Suffolk has it all, including an excellent range of purpose-built outbuildings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Willow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of �795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyre Willow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of �795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyre

Nestled in just over two acres of well-maintained grounds, Willow Farm is currently on the market with Musker McIntyre at a guide price of £795,000.

Inside, there is a charming entrance hall which leads on to a reception room on either side. To the right, there is a lovely sitting room with impressive timber beams and a stunning red brick fireplace and, to the left, a generously-proportioned dining room.

There is also a study, bathroom and spacious kitchen on this floor, which is well-equipped with a good range of handmade units and currently serves as an informal dining area.

READ MORE: See inside the iconic Georgian windmill that 'belongs to Norfolk'

Willow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of �795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyre Willow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of �795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyre

Upstairs there is an impressive 18ft room which is a light and airy space and has both east and west-facing windows. This has served as a playroom and a family room but offers ample potential - perhaps as an additional bedroom and/or bathroom - or could simply be enjoyed as it is.

There are also two good-sized double bedrooms on this floor and a large master suite which features beautiful timber beams and a gorgeous high-vaulted ceiling. It also has access to a large dressing room and an ensuite shower room.

READ MORE: A watermill restored by a Norfolk TV presenter has gone up for sale

While the main house itself offers an abundance of superbly appointed accommodation, it also comes with an excellent range of purpose-built outbuildings. These include a coach-house, which has enough space for up to four vehicles, and a separate workshop with extensive office space above.

Willow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of �795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyre Willow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of �795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyre

For more information about this property, contact Musker McIntyre on 01986 888205.

Willow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of �795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyre Willow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of �795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyre

Willow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of �795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyre Willow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of �795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyre

Willow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of £795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyre Willow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of £795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyre

Willow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of £795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyre Willow Farm at Chediston Green, Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of £795,000 with Musker McIntyre. Picture: Musker McIntyre

You may also want to watch: