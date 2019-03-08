Local estate agency launches new homes in a popular Broadland village

William H Brown are inviting prospective buyers to attend the launch of their new show home at the Rosebery Drive development.

William H Brown are inviting prospective buyers to find out more about an upcoming housing development in Great Plumstead this June.

Artist's impression of what the new properties at the upcoming Rosebery Drive development in Great Plumstead will look like. Picture: William H Brown Artist's impression of what the new properties at the upcoming Rosebery Drive development in Great Plumstead will look like. Picture: William H Brown

William H Brown estate agency in Norwich is inviting potential buyers to attend a show home launch in the village of Great Plumstead for a first look at new development Rosebery Fields. Taking place from 10am-4pm on Saturday, June 8-Sunday, June 9 the event will allow customers the chance to view the four-bedroom show home and find out more about the development.

Thoughtfully designed by multi-award-winning developer Broadland Growth Limited - a joint venture between NPS Property Consultants Ltd and Broadland District Council - Rosebery Fields is a collection of 17 one, two and three-bedroom bungalows, and three and four-bedroom homes.

"Rosebery Fields is a striking development with homes impeccably designed to blend in with their sought-after countryside setting," says Andrew Stone, senior land and new homes director at William H Brown. "We're very excited to share our fantastic show home with customers at our launch event, and urge all prospective buyers to get in touch to make an appointment to attend, and be one of the first to get a real feel for this beautiful area and development."

Rosebery Fields is set on the outskirts of Norwich in the heart of the charming village of Great Plumstead within walking distance of the village primary school, village hall and play area. Great Plumstead is a peaceful village with easy access to a range of attractions from the nearby Broads National Park and east coast beaches, to the many culinary, cultural, retail and leisure opportunities the neighbouring city of Norwich has to offer.

Well connected, the development is just 5.5 miles away from Norwich city centre and 9.3 miles from Norwich Airport. Norwich station is only a 15 minute drive away where commuters can reach London Liverpool Street station via a two-hour mainline train journey.

Potential buyers at Rosebery Fields will have the option to utilise the Government-backed Help to Buy scheme, which provides greater assistance to first-time buyers and existing homeowners to get on, or move up, the property ladder.

For further information, and to register your interest in attending the show home launch weekend on Saturday, June 8-Sunday, June 9 please contact the William H Brown Norwich branch on 01603 760044 or email norwich@williamhbrown.co.uk