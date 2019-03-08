See the auction results from William H Brown's latest sale

Simon Arnes from William H Brown says that last week's auction at Barnham Broom shows that property remains a sound investment - here are some of the properties that sold under the hammer.

The sale got underway with Lot 1: 366 Dereham Road, Norwich, a four-bedroom and three-reception room semi-detached house. Here the guide started at £160,000 and there was strong interest. After very competitive bidding, the gavel fell at £203,000. Other properties which sold on the day included:

 Lot 5: Fen View, Ely Road, Hilgay, Downham Market, a semi-detached two-bedroom cottage. This one was sold on the guide price at £105,000.

 Lot 6a was a late entry, 4A Vera Road, Norwich, a three-bedroom detached chalet bungalow. Here the guide started at £145,000 and again there was strong interest, with the gavel falling at £175,000.

 Lot 10: Belmont, Knapton Road, Trunch, North Walsham, a two-bedroom detached bungalow on a generous plot measuring 1.4acres (STMS). Again, there was good interest in this lot. The guide here started at £250,000 and the gavel fell at £278,500.

 Our sale included several parcels of land. One such example was Lot 18: land and garages adjacent to Tithe Road, Chatteris. This is amenity land with garage plots. Here the guide started at £35,000 and there was strong interest, with the gavel falling at £58,000.

 Another similar sale was Lot 24: amenity land with a garage adjacent to 53 New Road, Chatteris. Here the guide started at £8,000. With very competitive bidding in the room, the gavel eventually fell at £20,000. Parcels of land such as these attract good interest so we are always pleased to feature such lots.

 Lot 44: 1 Merlin Avenue, Norwich, a two- bedroom detached bungalow in need of further updating. This started with a guide of £170,000 with the gavel falling at £184,000.

 Lot 45: Daffodil House, North Street, Great Dunham, a detached four-bedroom cottage requiring refurbishment. The guide here started at £180,000. There was strong interest from two very competitive bidders in the room, and the gavel eventually fell at £224,000.

 Lot 46: 23 Bush Road, Norwich, a two/three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow in need of further updating and modernisation. The guide here started at £160,000. There was strong interest in this lot with the gavel falling at £185,000.

 Lot 51: 9 Willow Close, Wortwell, Harleston, a detached three-bedroom bungalow in need of further modernisation. The guide here started at £150,000 and, again, there was very competitive bidding for this lot. It eventually went to a telephone buyer at £202,000.

"The above show examples of properties that were sold in the auction," says Simon Arnes of William H Brown, "and although further sales have taken place since the auction, we still have a number of lots which didn't quite meet their reserve. Interested parties are asked to contact our Auction Department directly.

"We are always pleased to talk to any potential homeowner/land owner who is considering selling their property by auction. Our team, led by Victoria Reek, would be pleased to carry out an auction appraisal and they can be contacted at our Norwich office on 01603 598975 or by email to auctionsnorwich@sequencehome.co.uk.

We look forward to seeing many of you at our last sale for this year on Thursday, December 12."