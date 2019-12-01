Logo

See inside historic three storey townhouse on Elm Hill

01 December, 2019 - 09:00
A Grade II listed townhouse has come on the market on Elm Hill in Norwich. Photo: William H Brown

A Grade II listed townhouse has come on the market on Elm Hill in Norwich. Photo: William H Brown

A Grade II listed townhouse on Norwich's Elm Hill has come up for sale.

The property, which is on the market for offers in excess of £400,000, is located in the heart of the city and boasts a "magnificent" walled rear garden.

It has three bedrooms, a lounge, a family room, a breakfast/dining room, a kitchen, a cloakroom, and a bathroom, spread over three storeys.

The listing describes the house as having "quintessential character and charm", and reveals it was built around 1500.

Features include exposed beams and brickwork with an original kiln in the lower basement room with sash windows, original fireplaces and exposed stripwood flooring throughout the property.

For more information call William H Brown on 01603950033.

