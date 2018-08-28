Logo
Ad Feature

Why you need to market your home for sale to the widest audience possible

PUBLISHED: 09:36 03 December 2018

There are all kinds of ways to market your home for sale, say Sheron Harley at the Property Shop. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

There are all kinds of ways to market your home for sale, say Sheron Harley at the Property Shop. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

In today’s fast paced and technology driven society, it is essential to market your property in the most effective way, with the widest exposure. Sheron Harley, managing director of the Property Shop, discusses.

Sheron Harley, managing director of the Property Shop. Pic: www.property-shop.co.ukSheron Harley, managing director of the Property Shop. Pic: www.property-shop.co.uk

Independent estate agents are experts in understanding the tools and techniques that help to sell a property. They know from experience what motivates and attracts buyers, and they are best placed to advise you on the investment required to market your property effectively.

Although traditional methods of property marketing are still very important, the internet and its improved access have made a significant impact on the property industy. Buyers and sellers are now much more informed than ever before. Being on one property portal alone is no longer enough as your property will be competing with hundreds of similar sized and priced homes. Relying on just one portal may mean you are missing out on valuable buyers elsewhere.

With almost 80pc of home movers using the internet as their preferred method for property search, it is important your property is promoted effectively online. Your property must stand out from the crowd and attract the widest possible selection of buyers.

With over 50 dedicated portals in the UK alone, it is difficult to determine which portals will attract the right buyers to your property.

What do you need to know about property search portals?

Different portals attract different buyers. Some are dedicated to promoting properties at the higher end of the market, while others are aimed at attracting buyers across the whole price spectrum.

Some portals will link directly through to the agent marketing the property, whilst others will feature additional marketing tools such as virtual tours. Even though buyers directly use search engines and portals to find property online, the majority will eventually refine their search to an agent’s own website. Therefore, it is important that your agent’s website is easy to use, up to date and well designed.

The Property Shop are members of the Guild of Professional Estate Agents. The Guild’s National Property Centre on London’s Park Lane is amongst the very best placed in Europe, attracting clients from all over the world.

We know that not all of your potential buyers will be from the local area. Many buyers from London and overseas are interested in relocating, upsizing, investing in or purchasing a second home across the UK. You may have just the property they are looking for.

Although independent estate agents are experts in their local area, access to London buyers can require a significant budget and resources. As a Guild agent, we have unique access to this powerful marketing tool, enabling us to expose your property to an audience of buyers who could otherwise be out of reach.

Here at the Property Shop we are always delighted to have a no obligation, informal discussion with potential vendors outlining our marketing and property portals, which provide widespread national and internatonal exposure.

The Property Shop, sponsors of this column, can be contacted on 01493 752100.

Topic Tags:

Latest Articles

Norwich is ‘in danger of driving away businesses,’ say property agents

Hardwick House, once one of Norwich's finest buildings, is boarded up and now available to let. Pic: Luke Powell.

Ad Feature Why you need to market your home for sale to the widest audience possible

There are all kinds of ways to market your home for sale, say Sheron Harley at the Property Shop. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Developer of Norwich’s Anglia Square hopes to avoid paying £8.8m levy

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Fifteen Norfolk organisations share in £69,360 windfall

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb (front centre) and Victory Housing Trust director of housing Christine Candlish (front right) present �10,000 cheques to Joy Bishop (front left) and Marian Pearson (front, second left) of SleepEast and Simon Wright (front, second right) of Nelson�s Journey, watched by representatives from all 15 grant-receiving organisation. Picture: Andy Newman

Ad Feature Want or need to sell a home quickly? Try Auction House

Auction can be cthe solution if you want to sell a property quickly. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Boarded up landmark building could be a Wetherspoons pub

Hardwick House, once one of Norwich's finest buildings, is boarded up and now available to let. Pic: Luke Powell.

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Controversial move to excuse Norwich developers from paying thousands agreed

The Mile Cross depot. Picture: Google

More than £1m to be spent to turn Norwich offices into council homes

Norwich City Council's offices on Bullard Road, which could be turned into housing. Picture: Google

Power cut caused hundreds of homes in Gorleston and Bradwell to be without electricity

More than 300 homes in Gorleston and Bradwell were left without electricity for several hours following a power cut on Sunday morning. Picture: Google Maps

Estate agents declare a ‘record breaking’ year for sales despite figures showing a 12 per cent nose dive

House sales are down across the region - but some estate agents are still reporting record months for transactions. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Another 291 homes to be built on outskirts of Dereham after plans approved despite opposition

Westfield Lane in Toftwood near Dereham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Norwich man looking forward to Christmas after homeless charity gave him chance to rebuild his life

A picture of 'Stuart' who has now found accommodation thanks to the help of Emmaus homelessness charity. PIC: Supplied by Emmaus.

Number of homes sold in Norfolk and Suffolk take a nose dive as political uncertainty deters buyers

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Ad Feature Want to use Help to Buy? You still have time.

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Ad Feature What are the legalities involved in selling off your garden land?

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

‘Clone city’ or bringing Norwich into 21st Century? It’s crunch time for Anglia Square

The view towards St Augustine's Church in the plans for Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

Norfolk house builders win industry ‘Oscar’ at national awards event

Joff and Juliette from Fleur presented with the award with Gabby Logan and Jack Whitehall. Pic: www.whathouse.com

Vital link to Medieval Great Yarmouth is saved - but needs a £500,000 makeover

Things are looking up for the last timber-framed building in Great Yarmouth after it has been bought by the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust and the Borough Council. Picture: Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust

Five years on from green light and still no houses built at arson-hit site near Norwich

The Pinebanks folly and site from White Farm Lane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

Revival of ‘ghost’ ponds project and switched-on pupils scoop top county awards

Members of North Walsham Conservation Group, winners of the Thriving Countryside award at the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) Awards ceremony 2018, held at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: CPRE

New plans for 85 more homes in Swanton Morley

Swanton Morley village sign. Photo: Angela Sharpe Copy: Elaine Maslin For: EDP2 Archant pics © 2009 (01603) 772434

Ad Feature What is the importance of feedback?

pic; www.gettyimages.co.uk

Video Did you know this grand house existed? See inside this secret home, for sale for £2.5 million

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Controversial Norwich homes site could land City Hall housing award

The new Passivhaus development at Goldsmith Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Before and after: take a look at the renovation of this Golden Triangle Victorian terraced house, now for sale

Chester street, for sale. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Landlord wanted to kick out tenants who moaned about squalid city flats

The mould inside the flats at St Faith's Lane, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Huge house on Norfolk coast could be demolished

This house could be demolished with eight homes set to be built on the site. Picture: Sowerbys

Video See the panoramic view of the sea from these new homes for sale

St Mary's, Lowestoft. Pic: www.aldreds.co.uk

Ad Feature Winter is coming but what does that mean for the new homes market?

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Norwich-based Spire Solicitors shortlisted for two national awards

Spire Solicitors; from left to right: Sharron Tennant, Kristian Tangen-Sorgendal. Pic: www.spiresolicitors.co.uk

Ad Feature Do I have to pay extra stamp duty if I buy a home with an annexe?

project facades brick two-story house. building volume.

Ad Feature Are you renting out a room on Airbnb?

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

How are new homes being designed to reflect the current changes in our lifestyles?

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Ad Feature Does let-to-buy offer an escape from the housing market?

Pic; www.gettyimages.co.uk

Heartbroken bidders who hoped to save hospital say purchase was ‘almost impossible’

The old Lowestoft hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Family’s shock as housing developers cover their car in mud and start work at 6.30am

Terie and Peter Hurrell's car was covered in mud on the Persimmon Estate in Wymondham. PHOTO: Terie Hurrell

Drawing of former hotel will grace lounge at new retirement block

Former hotel owner opens flats. Pictures: McCarthy and Stone

Updated Two of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sell, one for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

Do you live in the NR31, NR1 or NR32 postcode areas?

Great Yarmouth quay and town hall. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Plans for nearly 200 homes and school in ever-growing village

Nearly 200 houses are set to be built on developers Taylor Wimpey A2 Hethersett site. Photo: Taylor Wimpey

Leading landlord association threatens council with legal action over ‘unlawful’ licensing scheme

The Residential Landlords Association has threatened Great Yarmouth Borough Council with legal action over its

Multiple occupancy landlords offered £30,000 amnesty to comply with new rules

Landlords of multiple occupancy houses in South Norfolk are being offered an amnesty to comply with new legisation. Picture: Getty

More than 230 objections submitted against plans to build 148 homes in Norfolk village

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Meet the Editor

Caroline Culot

Email
Twitter

I am the property editor in charge of delivering some exciting and informative content within Archant’s varied titles. We have 16-17 pages of stories, features and columns in the EDP Property supplement out every Friday free in your EDP so please don’t miss it.

Local Guide

Most Read

Norwich is ‘in danger of driving away businesses,’ say property agents

Boarded up landmark building could be a Wetherspoons pub

Estate agents declare a ‘record breaking’ year for sales despite figures showing a 12 per cent nose dive

Five years on from green light and still no houses built at arson-hit site near Norwich

Ad Feature Do you own something legally or beneficially?