See inside £725,000 thatched cottage with swimming pool

28 October, 2019 - 16:31
A thatched cottage with its own swimming pool in Thorpe St Andrew is on the market for £725,000. Photo: Pymm & Co

Pymm and co

A 1930s thatched cottage with a heated indoor swimming pool is for sale in Thorpe St Andrew.

The Western Avenue property, known as Whisper Wood, was built around 1932 and sits in its own private grounds with views overlooking Whitlingham Broad.

It has been in the current owner's family since 1983 and the estate agents describe it as "a real chance to acquire a rarely available family home."

The layout includes an entrance hall, sitting room, morning room, family room, bathroom, study and kitchen.

It also has a utility room, cloakroom, en-suite and four bedrooms.

The pool house is accessed from outside with its own boiler & pump house.

The front of the property is approached via electric gates and provides ample parking for several cars leading to a single garage.

To the rear is a "mature and well kept" landscaped plot with its own secret garden area.

The tenure is freehold and the guide price is £725,000.

To find out more contact Pymm & Co on 01603950060.

