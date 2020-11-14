Logo
Video

Analysis: What next for Anglia Square revamp after scheme is blocked?

14 November, 2020 - 06:30
Historic England commissioned Ash Sakula Architects to come up with alternatives to the Anglia Square scheme. Their plans include a sky garden. Pic: Ash Sakula Architects

Historic England commissioned Ash Sakula Architects to come up with alternatives to the Anglia Square scheme. Their plans include a sky garden. Pic: Ash Sakula Architects

Ash Sakula Architects

The fate of the Anglia Square shopping centre could yet be played out in the High Court - extending a saga which has gone on for years.

Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAnglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 1960s shopping centre has been in the hands of a string of companies, with the current owners - Columbia Threadneedle - buying it for £7.5m in 2014.

Then Norwich City Council leader Brenda Arthur described that as a “vote of confidence in the future of Norwich”.

But the new owners said they would not go ahead with previous plans for the shopping centre, which were scuppered by the credit crunch.

In 2017 Columbia Threadneedle joined forces with Weston Homes to lodge its revamp scheme, which originally included a 25-storey tower. A year later a revised scheme, with a 20-storey tower.

Norwich City Council Labour leader Alan Waters. Picture: Ian BurtNorwich City Council Labour leader Alan Waters. Picture: Ian Burt

That failed to win over objectors, but it was approved by the city council’s planning committee - before the matter was called-in for communities secretary Robert Jenrick’s ultimate decision of refusal.

So what happens now? Weston Homes wants to challenge the secretary of state’s refusal in the High Court. They have six weeks to ask for a statutory review.

Another option would be for them to lodge a revised scheme, possibly with a lower tower.

But, during the planning inquiry, the company had argued at least 1,200 residential units was “an essential requirement to achieve economic viability”.

The revamp of Anglia Square has been rejected. Photo: Weston HomesThe revamp of Anglia Square has been rejected. Photo: Weston Homes

It could create a situation where a shopping complex, which needs maintenance, continues to deteriorate. Would Columbia Threadneedle look to sell and would there be any takers?

A question mark also hangs over a £15m offer Homes England made for the demolition and development work at the complex. Council leader Alan Waters fears that could be lost.

But critics of the scheme argue this is an opportunity for work to be done on an alternative.

Historic England had commissioned architects Ash Sakula Architects to demonstrate how something more sympathetic could be created.

That vision, presented at the planning inquiry, included just under 600 homes, the bulk of them on low levels and a sky garden, with views of the city.

John Neale, from Historic England, said at the inquiry it gave “serious pause for thought”, but conceded it was “not viable in the present circumstances”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Search and explore millions of articles from the Eastern Daily Press archive from 1870 till the present day on your computer, voice device or mobile phone.

Most Read

Thatched cottage with tiger enclosure at end of garden for sale

Thrigby Cottage is for sale with some very interesting neighbours. Picture: Minors & Brady/James Bass

Norfolk records highest daily tally yet of positive coronavirus cases

The number of people being admitted to each Norfolk hospital on a daily basis remains in single figures, but the county has recorded its highest tally of positive cases. Picture: Archant

Norwich shop features in new Netflix Christmas film

A shot from Jingle Jangle with Stoned and Hammered in the background (C) James Randle

‘Scumbags’ - Restaurants owed hundreds by couple linked to dine and dash fraud

The Bird in Hand pub was targeted by a couple being investigated for fraud. Photo: Espirit Drone Services

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Buendia reveals a chat with Farke convinced him to stay at Norwich City

Emi Buendia with Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk records highest daily tally yet of positive coronavirus cases

The number of people being admitted to each Norfolk hospital on a daily basis remains in single figures, but the county has recorded its highest tally of positive cases. Picture: Archant

Inquest opens into death of ‘Pakefield’s Del Boy’

Billy Carr, a 'Pakefield Legend' who died in September Photo: Tracey Carr-McKenna

Linnets look to build on FA Cup heroics when they head to Sutton

Rory McAuley was a rock at the heart of the King's Lynn Town defence at Port Vale Picture: Gerard Austin

Thatched cottage with tiger enclosure at end of garden for sale

Thrigby Cottage is for sale with some very interesting neighbours. Picture: Minors & Brady/James Bass