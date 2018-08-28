Logo
Ad Feature

What are the changes to capital gains tax?

PUBLISHED: 15:09 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:09 10 December 2018

pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Looming on the horizon are some most unwelcome changes in the way that UK taxpayers will have to report and pay for capital gains tax (CGT) on residential properties in the future. Jon Hook, managing director at Norwich Accountancy Services, discusses.

Jon Hook, managing director at Norwich Accountancy Seervices. Pic: www.eddp24.co.ukJon Hook, managing director at Norwich Accountancy Seervices. Pic: www.eddp24.co.uk

(These changes will not apply to UK resident companies and these rules already exist under a similar regime for non-residents).

At present, a capital gain made by a UK resident individual is reported through the self-assessment tax return regime. This means that, if an individual disposes of a property anywhere, say, between April 6, 2018 and April 5, 2019 it will be notified on his or her 2018-19 tax return – which does not need submitting until January 31, 2020 (and the tax is due on the same day).

The current system means that it can be anywhere between 10 and almost 22 months before the CGT is returned and settled. (This regime works in a similar way for trusts and partnerships).

The government’s intention is that within 30 days of the residential property’s disposal, the beneficial owners (who are UK residents) must prepare a provisional CGT return and make a provisional payment on account of the CGT ultimately to be due. This will be in addition to the existing CGT aspects of self-assessment. In other words, taxpayers will still have to fill in the CGT pages of their self-assessment tax returns and pay any outstanding CGT by January 31 after the tax year in question.

The new regime will apply for disposals made on or after April 6, 2020 – so just over a year before these changes come in.

You may well ask: “Why do we have to report on the same thing twice?” Well , the reason is because every tax year is dealt with in isolation and it is only until the end of the year that you can truly aggregate all income, gains, losses, deductions and reliefs to formulate a properly reconciled and final tax position.

Having to report and make a provisional payment just 30 days after disposal seems far too short a reporting window for taxpayers and their advisers who have the unenviable job of putting together the provisional computations including details such as original cost, incidental costs on acquisition, enhancements etc, which is difficult – especially if the property has been owned for many years. Exemptions to provisional reporting, however, do apply where there is no CGT to pay such as:

1 When there is a ‘no-gain/no-loss’ transaction such as between spouses and civil partners.

2 Where the gain is covered by private residence relief.

3 Where any losses or annual exemption are sufficient to cover the gain.

Other imperfections are that there is no facility to reduce CGT payments on account (that is, get some of the provisional CGT back) if the taxpayer makes a capital loss later in the tax year – clearly the government is not too concerned about inconveniencing taxpayers here. In essence, this is all about getting the same money more quickly into the avaricious hands of the Exchequer! What’s new?

Jon Hook can be contacted at Norwich Accountancy Services. column sponsors, on 01603 630882 or visit www.norwichaccountancyservices.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Latest Articles

Ad Feature Strong demand for new homes

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Ad Feature Thinking of selling your home in the New Year?

Selling your home? Make sure your paperwork is in order says Sharron Tennant, from Spire solicitors. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Ad Feature What are the changes to capital gains tax?

pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Conisford Court, Norwich where 26 apartments went up for sale in May. Four, including the penthouse, remain for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Plans lodged for 190 homes in Halesworth

The proposed site for 190 homes off Harrisons Lane in Halesworth Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Anglia Square ‘love story’ project awarded £52,000 National Lottery money

Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ad Feature The 12 months of lettings

Mike White from Martin & Co has his own version of 12 Days of Christmas. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Ad Feature What does 2019 have in store for the housing market?

It's crystal ball gazing time with agents like Louis de Soissons, from Savills, making his predictions for the housing market in 2019. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

How much did properties sell for at William H Brown’s auction?

Rose Cottage, Trunch, which sold for £246,000, £46,000 more than the guide price. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Video First look at what new homes at revamped Anglia Square could look like

How one of the homes at the revamped Anglia Square could look. Pic: Weston Homes/Grant Frazer

Ad Feature Do you have a bungalow to sell?

The humble bungalow? These properties have never been in more demand, say Watsons estate agents. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

‘Marmite’ plans for Norwich’s Anglia Square given approval, but government could have final say

How one of the homes at the revamped Anglia Square could look. Pic: Weston Homes.

Video It’s a yes! Anglia Square £271m revamp agreed after fierce six-hour debate

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Live ‘Abomination’ claim as decision over Norwich’s Anglia Square approaches

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Family to get keys to new home after caravan protest threat

Heather Gardens development in Hethersett where Scott and Gemma Wilson hope to finally get the keys to their new home from Taylor Wimpey. Picture: Archant Library

Anglia Square: City councillors get ready to make decision on £271m revamp

City councillors will meet on December 6 to discuss the future of Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Anglia Square revamp could create 500 new jobs and pump £40m into economy, say Norwich City Council officers

A decision over the future of Anglia Square will be made on Thursday, December 6. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Call time on this faceless, universal form of development’ - designer Wayne Hemingway joins Anglia Square revamp debate

Designer Wayne Hemingway has joined the debate over plans for Norwich's Anglia Square. Pic: Nick Butcher

Businesswoman who was forced to pull out of the city centre enjoys her ‘best year’ in the suburbs

Yvonne Astley, of Astley & Co, was forced to relocate her business from Rose Lane in the city centre to Constitution Hill in the suburbs. Pic; www.astleyandco.com

Flooding and traffic concerns raised over ‘confusing’ planning application for nearly 200 new homes

Hethersett is the location for 180 new homes by national development company Taylor Wimpey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Watchdog backs call for government to have final say on Anglia Square revamp if city councillors say yes

A decision over the plans for Anglia Square will be taken on Thursday, December 6. Photo: Weston Homes

Nine new homes could be built behind historic Norwich building

Crystal House in Cattle Market Street, Norwich. Photo credit: Heist Films

Norwich is ‘in danger of driving away businesses,’ say property agents

Hardwick House, once one of Norwich's finest buildings, is boarded up and now available to let. Pic: Luke Powell.

Ad Feature Why you need to market your home for sale to the widest audience possible

There are all kinds of ways to market your home for sale, say Sheron Harley at the Property Shop. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Developer of Norwich’s Anglia Square hopes to avoid paying £8.8m levy

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Fifteen Norfolk organisations share in £69,360 windfall

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb (front centre) and Victory Housing Trust director of housing Christine Candlish (front right) present �10,000 cheques to Joy Bishop (front left) and Marian Pearson (front, second left) of SleepEast and Simon Wright (front, second right) of Nelson�s Journey, watched by representatives from all 15 grant-receiving organisation. Picture: Andy Newman

Ad Feature Want or need to sell a home quickly? Try Auction House

Auction can be cthe solution if you want to sell a property quickly. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Boarded up landmark building could be a Wetherspoons pub

Hardwick House, once one of Norwich's finest buildings, is boarded up and now available to let. Pic: Luke Powell.

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Controversial move to excuse Norwich developers from paying thousands agreed

The Mile Cross depot. Picture: Google

More than £1m to be spent to turn Norwich offices into council homes

Norwich City Council's offices on Bullard Road, which could be turned into housing. Picture: Google

Power cut caused hundreds of homes in Gorleston and Bradwell to be without electricity

More than 300 homes in Gorleston and Bradwell were left without electricity for several hours following a power cut on Sunday morning. Picture: Google Maps

Estate agents declare a ‘record breaking’ year for sales despite figures showing a 12 per cent nose dive

House sales are down across the region - but some estate agents are still reporting record months for transactions. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Another 291 homes to be built on outskirts of Dereham after plans approved despite opposition

Westfield Lane in Toftwood near Dereham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Norwich man looking forward to Christmas after homeless charity gave him chance to rebuild his life

A picture of 'Stuart' who has now found accommodation thanks to the help of Emmaus homelessness charity. PIC: Supplied by Emmaus.

Number of homes sold in Norfolk and Suffolk take a nose dive as political uncertainty deters buyers

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Ad Feature Want to use Help to Buy? You still have time.

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Ad Feature What are the legalities involved in selling off your garden land?

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

‘Clone city’ or bringing Norwich into 21st Century? It’s crunch time for Anglia Square

The view towards St Augustine's Church in the plans for Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

Norfolk house builders win industry ‘Oscar’ at national awards event

Joff and Juliette from Fleur presented with the award with Gabby Logan and Jack Whitehall. Pic: www.whathouse.com

Vital link to Medieval Great Yarmouth is saved - but needs a £500,000 makeover

Things are looking up for the last timber-framed building in Great Yarmouth after it has been bought by the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust and the Borough Council. Picture: Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust

Five years on from green light and still no houses built at arson-hit site near Norwich

The Pinebanks folly and site from White Farm Lane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

Revival of ‘ghost’ ponds project and switched-on pupils scoop top county awards

Members of North Walsham Conservation Group, winners of the Thriving Countryside award at the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) Awards ceremony 2018, held at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: CPRE

New plans for 85 more homes in Swanton Morley

Swanton Morley village sign. Photo: Angela Sharpe Copy: Elaine Maslin For: EDP2 Archant pics © 2009 (01603) 772434

Meet the Editor

Caroline Culot

Email
Twitter

I am the property editor in charge of delivering some exciting and informative content within Archant’s varied titles. We have 16-17 pages of stories, features and columns in the EDP Property supplement out every Friday free in your EDP so please don’t miss it.

Local Guide

Most Read

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

What Anglia Square could look like if redevelopment given green light

Ad Feature What are the changes to capital gains tax?

Ad Feature What does 2019 have in store for the housing market?

Ad Feature Thinking of selling your home in the New Year?