More than 200 people attend an open day to discuss objections to major development in west Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 16:28 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 02 February 2019

A view across the fields towwards the church at west Winch Picture: Chris Bishop

More than 200 residents attended an open day in west Norfolk to discuss objections to a major development.

More than 200 people atteneded a meeting held today in West Winch regarding the proposed build of 500 houses. Photo: Emily PrinceMore than 200 people atteneded a meeting held today in West Winch regarding the proposed build of 500 houses. Photo: Emily Prince

West Winch and North Runcton parish councils held an open day at the William Burt Centre regarding proposed plans to build 500 new homes on land off Rectory Lane, put forward by developer Metacre.

A number of residents are strongly against the build until the road infrastructure and amenities are improved before the development begins.

Retired homeowner Geoff Gunn, 83, has lived on Walnut Avenue in West Winch for 48 years and said the relief road has been in the pipeline since 1990 and needs fixing.

Mr Gunn said: “I don’t disagree with people needing a place to live, but the road needs to be developed first and doctors and dentists thought of.

Geoff Nunn has lived in West Winch for 48 years and objects to the proposed plans. Photo: Emily PrinceGeoff Nunn has lived in West Winch for 48 years and objects to the proposed plans. Photo: Emily Prince

“Documents say there is a dentist here, that’s true but it’s private, I can’t afford that one and nearest doctors is in King’s Lynn and that takes a month to get an appointment.

“Also no borough council members are here today. They were invited and no-one bothered to turn up, [which] proves it’s a foregone conclusion.”

Jill Findley from West Winch said: “I’m not so much against the houses being built, but infrastructure needs to be fixed first, and that doesn’t just mean the roads. Bus routes, drainage, dentist and doctors surgeries too.”

Drainage and flooding are also issues that locals think the developers are overlooking.

West Winch Primary School isn't big enough for the amount of proposed houses. Photo: Emily PrinceWest Winch Primary School isn't big enough for the amount of proposed houses. Photo: Emily Prince

West Winch resident, Gary Howe had concerns about Sustainable urban drainage (SuDs).

“SuDs are great on site,” he said, “They are designed to fill up and then slowly drain away somewhere.

“When the developers have finished the work they are under no objection to sort the SuDs, so if another company or local authority do not agree to take over the maintenance, they are just left.”

North Runcton parish council chairman Rick Morrish said that residents have concerns about what is going to happen to their houses and everyday journeys with an additional 500 houses and potentially another 1,000 vehicles on the roads.

Developers, Metacre have been approached for comment and the application is currently outlined and waits on a decision from West Norfolk council.

