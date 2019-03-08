Luxury housing plans for country club gutted by fire

North Lynn retained firefighters Becky Hornigold and Mel Tibbs dampening down the fire at Leziate Park. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Plans have been announced to transform the site of a former country club which was destroyed by fire last year into a set of luxury homes.

The aftermath of the fire at Leziate Park Picture: Chris Bishop The aftermath of the fire at Leziate Park Picture: Chris Bishop

Last July firefighters from across the country rushed to Leziate Park Country Club near King's Lynn as flames tore through its buildings leaving them flattened.

Now there are plans to develop the site with seven new homes and a replacement club house.

According to the agenda for a West Norfolk planning committee meeting on Monday September 7, where the plans will be discussed, there has been an outline application to develop seven new homes with garages and to provide a replacement clubhouse as all of the previous one's structure had been destroyed.

A fire in the early hours of Friday morning has destroyed the Leziate Park Bar & Restaurant. Picture: Ian Burt A fire in the early hours of Friday morning has destroyed the Leziate Park Bar & Restaurant. Picture: Ian Burt

The country club closed two years ago and in January 2018 developers had first applied for planning permission on the site prior to the fire