Plans to build house in between two others set to be rejected

PUBLISHED: 11:27 28 September 2019

King's Lynn Town Hall where a decision will be made on plans to build a house in-between two existing homes. Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt

Controversial plans to squeeze a new house in-between two already standing are set to be rejected.

A terraced house was set to be built between two houses on Hunstanton's York Road, but it is likely the development will be refused after councillors were recommended to reject it due to the impact on the shape and form of the area.

Officers said the home would not suitable for on-site parking, and its construction would potentially involve the removal of a tree, according to the agenda for a West Norfolk Council planning committee meeting on Monday September 7, where a decision will be made.

There were no objections from the Arboricultural Officer and Natural England.

Hunstanton Parish Council echoed the recommendation in objecting to the plans and added that it was concerned work would affect the structure of neighbouring houses.

County Highways also objected to plans on the basis of a potential lack of parking spaces.

