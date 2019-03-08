Take a look inside this unique £625,000 chapel conversion

Wesley House is on the market with Brown and Co at a guide price of £625,000. Picture: Brown and Co

This truly unusual property at Horsham St Faith, near Norwich, has a fascinating history.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The property has many unique features due to it's former life as a chapel. Picture: Brown and Co The property has many unique features due to it's former life as a chapel. Picture: Brown and Co

Currently on the market with Brown and Co at a guide price of £625,000, Wesley House was originally built as a Wesleyan chapel and has been carefully converted to create an eye-catching home.

Many of its original features remain throughout the property and have been used to create distinctive, one-of-a-kind living spaces.

Among these is a unique, raised dining area where the original altar was once positioned. There are also a number of beautiful pillars throughout the home, and an elegant galleried landing also remains above what would have once been the congregation hall.

The main reception area at Wesley House is a bright, capacious space which leads to a cloakroom as well as the kitchen, which has been well fitted out and includes a Kenwood dual fuel range cooker. This then leads through to a conservatory.

The kitchen is a bright, airy space with modern fixtures. Picture: Brown and Co The kitchen is a bright, airy space with modern fixtures. Picture: Brown and Co

The family bathroom and all three bedrooms can be found upstairs, together with the master bedroom, which is complete with an en suite shower room. Areas of the elegant mezzanine floor have also been used to create a relaxed seating area.

An additional feature of Wesley House is its external office which adjoins a car port. The grounds also include a garden and shingle driveway, and the property as a whole is well-located, benefitting from a quiet village location just six miles from Norwich.

For more information, contact Brown and Co on 01603 629871.

Wesley House is on the market with Brown and Co at a guide price of £625,000. Picture: Brown and Co Wesley House is on the market with Brown and Co at a guide price of £625,000. Picture: Brown and Co

The dining area is on a raised platform where the altar used to be. Picture: Brown and Co The dining area is on a raised platform where the altar used to be. Picture: Brown and Co

Wesley House offers three bedrooms, including a master with its own ensuite shower room. Picture: Brown and Co Wesley House offers three bedrooms, including a master with its own ensuite shower room. Picture: Brown and Co

Wesley House is on the market with Brown and Co at a guide price of £625,000. Picture: Brown and Co Wesley House is on the market with Brown and Co at a guide price of £625,000. Picture: Brown and Co