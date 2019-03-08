Take a look inside this unique £625,000 chapel conversion
PUBLISHED: 12:13 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:13 02 April 2019
This truly unusual property at Horsham St Faith, near Norwich, has a fascinating history.
Currently on the market with Brown and Co at a guide price of £625,000, Wesley House was originally built as a Wesleyan chapel and has been carefully converted to create an eye-catching home.
Many of its original features remain throughout the property and have been used to create distinctive, one-of-a-kind living spaces.
Among these is a unique, raised dining area where the original altar was once positioned. There are also a number of beautiful pillars throughout the home, and an elegant galleried landing also remains above what would have once been the congregation hall.
The main reception area at Wesley House is a bright, capacious space which leads to a cloakroom as well as the kitchen, which has been well fitted out and includes a Kenwood dual fuel range cooker. This then leads through to a conservatory.
The family bathroom and all three bedrooms can be found upstairs, together with the master bedroom, which is complete with an en suite shower room. Areas of the elegant mezzanine floor have also been used to create a relaxed seating area.
An additional feature of Wesley House is its external office which adjoins a car port. The grounds also include a garden and shingle driveway, and the property as a whole is well-located, benefitting from a quiet village location just six miles from Norwich.
For more information, contact Brown and Co on 01603 629871.