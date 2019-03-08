How aerial photography and video can help market your home

Watsons Estate Agents can use aerial photography and drone footage to help you find an interested buyer. Picture: Eagles in the Sky Photography Alan Eagle

Ever wondered how your home might look from above - or how this unique perspective might help to sell it? Nick Eley, partner at Watsons Estate Agents, discusses how aerial photography and drone imagery could help sell your home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Watsons Estate Agents can use aerial photography and drone footage to help you find an interested buyer. Picture: Eagles in the Sky Photography Watsons Estate Agents can use aerial photography and drone footage to help you find an interested buyer. Picture: Eagles in the Sky Photography

The use of drones to take videos and photographs isn't new, but they continue to present exciting opportunities for marketing properties, carrying out property inspections and surveys. So how can Watsons achieve the most from affiliating ourselves with a CAA registered drone pilot?

Prior to our Home & Lifestyle Show (held at The Forum in June 2019) Watsons were looking to showcase different ways to market properties. Several vendors had their properties photographed/videoed and we used these to promote the service. Using stunning aerial photographs and videos can differentiate Watsons from our competitors and make us more attractive to homeowners. Drones allow us to not only market the property, but really sell the setting and community that the property is in. We're not just focussing on the property itself, but selling a potential lifestyle at the same time - offering perspectives towards the coast or countryside, it puts the property into context within the area the house was originally built.

So if we're bringing aerial photography in-house - what do we need to consider? Firstly, a licence - PfCO - Permission for Commercial Operation issued by the Civil Aviation Authority.

From November 2019, drones weighing 250 grams or more MUST be register and pilots must take an online safety test. The practice uses an experienced pilot/photographer, both behind the controls of the drone and in the post-production studio, to achieve the highest quality images/video.

Watsons Estate Agents can use aerial photography and drone footage to help you find an interested buyer. Picture: Eagles in the Sky Photography Watsons Estate Agents can use aerial photography and drone footage to help you find an interested buyer. Picture: Eagles in the Sky Photography

There has been a lot of discussion recently about unregulated flyers. Autumn 2017 saw a Bill go through the House of Commons granting police greater powers against those using drones unlawfully or do not follow the strict rules. You can find out more details by taking a look at the Drone (Regulation) Bill 2017-2019.

Agent Advice

We're always looking for new and innovative ways for our property marketing to stand out from the crowd and increase brand awareness at the same time. We are also keen to offer another perspective - and this can really be an instruction winner!

But what makes using a drone different? What are the benefits of using a drone over other forms of photography? Firstly, a drone has versatility and once off the ground, the drone can virtually be placed anywhere you like.

Watsons Estate Agents can use aerial photography and drone footage to help you find an interested buyer. Picture: Eagles in the Sky Photography Watsons Estate Agents can use aerial photography and drone footage to help you find an interested buyer. Picture: Eagles in the Sky Photography

Risk Assessment

The drone operator would carry out a simple property inspection, prior to agreeing to carry out the photography. Unfortunately, not all properties are suitable for this type of marketing - consider proximity to other neighbouring properties, power lines, light, weather etc. If given the go ahead, vendors do not even have to be at home, as the entire service is performed outside in the grounds of the property or estate. This also avoids any disruption to the owner.

A drone is considered an aircraft, exactly the same way as a Boeing 747. In order to fly a drone, you must have a PfCO from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). When flying commercially, every person, vessel or building needs to be within the pilot's control. Risk assessments must be carried out, insurance must be held, data protection statement made, flight logs kept for the drone, batteries and pilot - all of which must be submitted to the CAA on an annual basis.

So if you're looking to put your property on the market and keen to organise some aerial photography or video of your property/land, why not get in touch and see if your property is suitable. You can call us now on 01603 619916 or email: enquiries@watsons-property.co.uk

Watsons Estate Agents can use aerial photography and drone footage to help you find an interested buyer. Picture: Eagles in the Sky Photography Watsons Estate Agents can use aerial photography and drone footage to help you find an interested buyer. Picture: Eagles in the Sky Photography

You may also want to watch:

To find out more about the service, you can also visit our website.

Watsons Estate Agents can use aerial photography and drone footage to help you find an interested buyer. Picture: Eagles in the Sky Photography Watsons Estate Agents can use aerial photography and drone footage to help you find an interested buyer. Picture: Eagles in the Sky Photography

Watsons Estate Agents can use aerial photography and drone footage to help you find an interested buyer. Picture: Eagles in the Sky Photography Watsons Estate Agents can use aerial photography and drone footage to help you find an interested buyer. Picture: Eagles in the Sky Photography