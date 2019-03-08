Ad Feature
Home and lifestyle show to take place in Norwich this summer
PUBLISHED: 09:41 26 April 2019
Following the success of its inaugural show in 2017, the Watsons Home & Lifestyle show will return to Norwich city centre in June.
The day will feature a number of local suppliers, designers, makers and services to help you explore your own projects or inspiration. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
