Home and lifestyle show to take place in Norwich this summer

PUBLISHED: 09:41 26 April 2019

Nick Eley

The Watsons Home & Lifestyle Show 2019 will return to Norwich city centre later this year. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Watsons Home & Lifestyle Show 2019 will return to Norwich city centre later this year. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Following the success of its inaugural show in 2017, the Watsons Home & Lifestyle show will return to Norwich city centre in June.

The day will feature a number of local suppliers, designers, makers and services to help you explore your own projects or inspiration. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDThe day will feature a number of local suppliers, designers, makers and services to help you explore your own projects or inspiration. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

: https://watsons-property.co.uk/home-lifestyle-show-2019-exhibitor-booking-form/Wa

