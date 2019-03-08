Watsons announces exhibitors for upcoming home and lifestyle show

Eagles in the Sky Photography, who offer aerial photography and videos using specialised drones, will also exhibit at the show at The Forum this summer. Picture: Alan Fisher Archant

With three weeks to go until the Home & Lifestyle Show 2019, Watsons are taking the opportunity to promote the other exhibitors joining them at The Forum on Friday, June 7 from 9am-4pm.

Porcelanosa will be one of the exhibitors at Watsons Home & Lifestyle Show 2019. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Porcelanosa will be one of the exhibitors at Watsons Home & Lifestyle Show 2019. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Forum has an average daily footfall of approximately 5,000 people but during special events, the number of visitors can increase significantly, so we're looking forward to a busy day.

The headliners supporting Watsons this year are:

- TGA Services (UK) Ltd are commercial and residential contractors specialising in renovations, conversions and maintenance contracts. With over 20 years' experience, TGA provide the highest standards of service and craftsmanship. TGA also offer interior styling services. Visit https://www.tga-services.co.uk/ for more information.

- Hansells Solicitors & Financial Advisors will be on hand to help you with all of your personal legal, financial, inheritance tax planning and wealth management needs. Find out more at: https://hansells.co.uk/

- Towergate Insurance are specialists in all types of insurance for you, your family or your business. Their wealth of experience allows them to find competitive cover options, bespoke to your needs rather than off the shelf. Visit https://www.towergateinsurance.co.uk/ for further information.

For those of you keen to attend the show, it's the perfect opportunity for you to interact with a range of services, meeting local suppliers, designers, makers, services and explore ideas with them for your own projects or inspiration in the home.

The Granary by Jarrold offer a range of furniture and storage systems that can be adapted to suit a specific room or your personal taste, with a variety of options to choose from such as colour, size and finish. "Style really is about those pieces that are versatile enough to be used in different ways, in different rooms and in different configurations," says Emily, The Granary's home stylist. Whether you want to update a room or you need a total home makeover, Emily will be on hand to offer practical help, as well as inspirational advice. Visit www.jarrold.co.uk/departments/the-granary for more information. Immersive Studios is a pioneering creative technology studio based in the heart of Norwich, that specialises in virtual reality, augmented reality and 360º video. Watsons are thrilled to have them as part of the mix to showcase some innovative ways to market properties. Jason Elkins, head of business development and clients services said: "We're excited to be exhibiting at the Home and Lifestyle Show and demonstrating why these types of tech are ideal for marketing property. We'll be offering visitors the chance to try a virtual property tour and explore other immersive experiences." Visit www.weareimmersive.co.uk to find out more.

Another fantastic addition to the show are Eagles in the Sky Photography, who offer aerial photography and videos using specialised drones. Owner Alan Fisher said: "We are pleased to be working with Watsons and providing aerial images and videos of some prestigious Norfolk properties and showcasing them at the show. Aerial photographs and videos add that extra dimension to the marketing of so many properties, particularly in Norfolk with our spectacular coasts, countryside and The Broads." Find out more information at www.eaglesinthesky.com

Cherry Lane Garden Centres are really proud of their Norfolk roots. They offer great quality plants and extensive home and outdoor leisure ranges, at unbeatable value. Lorraine Cooper, marketing manager said: "We are delighted to be part of this event and to be able to showcase why we pride ourselves on being more than just a garden centre. Our stand will feature a selection of plants, outdoor furniture sets and some indoor furniture and homewares." You can find out more about Cherry Lane Garden Centres at www.cherry-lane.co.uk

Garden designer and nursery owner, Sue Huckle, from Posh Plants in East Tuddenham, will be dressing The Forum on the day. The Posh Plants service allows customers to borrow beautiful flowers, plants and shrubs to dress the inside and outside of their homes when on the market. Find out more at www.poshplants.com/

Norfolk Pamments is a small family business making traditional clay floor tiles based in rural south Norfolk. They are handmade in a range of natural colours from local clays in standard or bespoke sizes for both indoor and outdoor use. Visit www.pamments.co.uk to find out more.

Hoyl Independent Advisers Ltd are able to offer a comprehensive one stop shop of financial services to its personal clients. The company's ethos is to offer the very best advice to clients in all areas of financial services. You can find out more about them and the services they offer at www.hoyl.co.uk

Porcelanosa have more than 40 years' experience in the innovation, design, manufacture and distribution of interior design furniture. It offers a wide product range that includes lifestyle, kitchen and bathroom equipment, as well as advanced building solutions for contemporary architecture. Visit www.porcelanosa.com/uk/to find out more.

Wise Green Energy is a family-owned company based in Norwich. They offer renewable energy solutions for hot water, space heating, electricity and optimisation of existing heating systems, offering impartial advice based around clients' needs, expectations and budgets. Find out more at www.wisegreenenergy.co.uk. Broadland Housing Group will be promoting Shared Ownership, which is a low-cost Help to Buy product offering people an affordable way to get on the housing ladder. The team will be showcasing the wide range of shared ownership homes for sale and upcoming developments. They will also be promoting Broadland Housing's subsidiary company, Broadland St Benedicts, which offers full market housing across Norfolk and Suffolk. Visit www.broadlandgroup.org to find out more.

Adding some weight to the proceedings, Mark Bentley, President of NAEA Propertymark will also be on hand throughout the event. "I am fully behind leading and professional Estate Agency firms taking time out and offering their community support and advice about selling, buying, letting or renting property," he says. "It effects everyone. Everyone needs a safe home in which to live, which is why I am so pleased to support Watsons Home & Lifestyle Show." Mark will be answering any property questions during his seminar.

If you have any enquiries, please contact Watsons Marketing on 01603 751562 or email: marketing@watsons-property.co.uk. For more information, visit the Watsons website.