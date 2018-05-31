Gallery

See inside this ultra modern Norfolk beach house on sale for £1.25m

Washington Beach House is on the market for £1,250,000. Picture: Brown & Co Archant

Washington Beach House in Heacham was completed earlier this year and could be used as a sleek and modern family home or a holiday let, all in an enviable location just a stone's throw from the beach.

The two-storey property is on the market with Brown & Co for £1,250,000 and offers unparalleled views of Heacham's South Beach.

"Few properties in the entire country can offer the same direct beach access as Washington Beach House, and that reason alone makes the house one of the most special properties to come to the market in the county," says Lee Shuardson, manager at Brown & Co.

"The location is unrivalled with beach, sea, sailing and nature reserve surrounding the house. The west sunset views are some of the best in the country and one of the only places on the entire east coast where the sun sets over the water. No matter where you are in the property, your eyes are drawn to the spectacular view.

"I have been working with high value homes in Norfolk for over a decade and this is undoubtedly one of the most interesting houses I have ever seen. Properties rarely change hands here, often staying in the same families for generations.

"The residential enjoyment, coupled with a high yield commercial opportunity, make Washington Beach House most exciting."

The ground floor has a recessed entrance storm porch, entrance hallway and king-sized en-suite bathroom, as well as a further en-suite double bedroom and a utility room.

From the hall, there is a feature staircase which curves around an incredible cylinder-shaped lift, allowing those less-abled to reach the first floor.

Upstairs, the open-plan living space includes a sleek gloss white kitchen/breakfast room at the rear and a living/dining space with two large bi-fold doors to the balcony terrace. The terrace itself is covered for use year-round, allowing residents and guests the chance to observe the ever-changing landscape over the wash to the west. There is also another en-suite double bedroom on this floor, which also enjoys its own private access to the terrace.

Washington Beach House is surrounded by gardens set with easy-maintenance astro-turf and granite chippings. There is also a slate patio terrace and path which is enclosed for dogs and small children, and at the front of the property, there is access to the beach with sand dunes covered in maram grass leading towards miles of open space.

Within the grounds, the garage is currently used as a fantastic games room with ground-floor family room. This is a clever and versatile space allowing occupants to make the most of its outside space without having to enter the main house.

Although this beautiful property would make an ideal family home, it also offers a superb commercial opportunity. Since its construction, it has operated as a high-yielding residential holiday let and has proved very successful. Currently, the grounds also include a fitted Atlas Concept static mobile home, a top of the range, self-contained unit with three bedrooms, open-plan living area and two bathrooms. This has been included in holiday rentals so far and could be continued by new owners.

The properties are also offered fully furnished, allowing a seamless transition for purchasers.

For more information about this versatile property, please contact Brown & Co on 01553 770771.

