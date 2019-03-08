Garden tiling tips: out with the bland patio slab, in with the porcelain paving

Photo by Global Store. Porcelain paving is made from natural materials. It has a distinctive look and is highly durable. Archant

Upgrading your patio with the best paving material can help protect your garden against the elements and add a touch of colour. Paving Superstore is a paving materials supplier that delivers throughout the UK. Director Georgina Read tells us how porcelain paving slabs can help give your garden a facelift, whatever the weather.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Photo by Talasey. You can explore Paving Superstore’s online gallery for inspiration and request samples of any stone you like Photo by Talasey. You can explore Paving Superstore’s online gallery for inspiration and request samples of any stone you like

What's the best patio paving?

"Some people still have old concrete patios in their garden. In the 70s it was the only option available to them. They fade from their original colour and start to look dirty, "said Georgina.

Porcelain paving is made from natural materials. It has a distinctive look and is highly durable, weather-resistant, frost proof, easy to clean resistant to moss and algae. It comes in a variety of styles and colours to suit all garden designs. Paving Superstore will work with you to find the best materials for your project and budget.

Photo by Brett Paving. Darker grey slabs and Italian flagstone work well in all-year-round gardens, for a contemporary modern home. Photo by Brett Paving. Darker grey slabs and Italian flagstone work well in all-year-round gardens, for a contemporary modern home.

Why use porcelain pavers?

Porcelain pavers or flagstones are often the same price as natural stone and better value than concrete. They are hard-wearing which makes them ideal for daily wear and tear and harsh outdoor conditions.

"Porcelain paving is stain and scratch-resistant which helps to keep it looking new for longer," said Georgina.

Porcelain is a non-porous material - meaning it doesn't absorb and hold moisture. This will stop the patio from soaking up rainfall and prevent moss or algae growth.

"Many hear porcelain and imagine the shiny material of crockery. A porcelain patio isn't slippery, its textured surface makes it safer for children to run on and not slip over," said Georgina.

Top tips when choosing your pavers

"Make sure your paving is a CE marked product," said Georgina. "This will mean it's tested and guaranteed for use in the UK, so you know you're getting the best quality product."

Paving Superstores tiling is all CE marked to meet British and European standards giving you peace of mind that your slabs won't crack in the frost and they are long lasting and durable.

Porcelain paving design

The markings of porcelain are very different and distinct, with a variety of pattern designs, so you can create a one of a kind design for your garden.

"Darker grey slabs and Italian flagstone work well in all-year-round gardens, for a contemporary modern home. For older properties, a paving stone that looks like cobblestone will complement brick buildings well. Wooden flagstones are ideal for large spaces and great for any colour scheme," said Georgina.

You can explore Paving Superstore's online gallery for inspiration and request samples of any stone you like to try them out before ordering.

Caring for your porcelain patio

"Porcelain patios don't need much maintenance. The paving's colour is long-lasting so won't fade over time, and as they are scratch and stain resistant damage should be minimal," said Georgina. "They won't create another job on your weekend to-do list," she added.

Paving Superstore

Paving Superstore sells leading brands of paving: Talasey, Global Stone, Brett, Strata, Cemex and Stonemarket and ship to anywhere in the UK. They deliver direct to you from the manufacturers, which helps to keep costs down.

"A new patio will transform your garden, without the need for a complete re-decoration. It can help make the area safer for your family and can save a lot of hassle and money in future." said Georgina.

You can explore a large selection of paving materials online, and find something to suit your garden. To start your outdoor project visit www.pavingsuperstore.co.uk or call 0800 002 9910.