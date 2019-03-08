Logo

Power cut affects 61 customers across Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 11:45 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 08 March 2019

An unexpected power cut has affected 61 customers in four post codes across Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

Archant

A power cut has affected 61 homes around Norwich.

UK Power Networks became aware of the power cut at 9.58am and had to turn off the power to safely carry out emergency repairs.

Uk Power Networks said: “We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly.

“Engineers in our control room have switched some customers power back on in your area.

“To get everyone’s power back on we may need to attend to investigate and make repairs. We’ll continue to update you until everyone’s power is back on.”

The post codes affected include NR10 3, NR10 5, NR12 7 and NR14 8.

The power is due to be back on by 12.30pm.

For more information visit UK Power Networks website.

